Meet the queer thirst trap set to lead the new ‘Nancy Drew’ spinoff

Television network The CW has announced the actor cast as the lead in the channel’s new Nancy Drew spinoff.

Tian Richards will step into the title role in Tom Swift, set to spinoff of Nancy Drew‘s second season this year. The character originally appeared in six sci-fi mystery novels by author Edward Stratemeyer. Stratemeyer also created the characters Nancy Drew and The Hardy Boys, themselves no strangers to the Hollywood treatment.

Plans for a Tom Swift crossover with Nancy Drew and/or The Hardy Boys have existed since the 1970s. At long last, the character will get his due. Even better, the series will reimagine him as a gay man.

Richards will guest star as Swift in an upcoming episode of Nancy Drew which will team the two detectives together in a case that Swift sees as paranormal. Drew will doubt his outlandish claim, which will test the boundaries of their partnership.

Variety further reports that the Tom Swift series will have more of a sci-fi/supernatural tone; something akin to The X-Files. When Swift’s father goes missing, Tom leaves behind a life of wealth to discover his dad’s ultimate fate and comes into conflict with an Illuminati-like group bent on blocking his investigation.

Richards, for his part, has appeared in a number of acclaimed films including The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Dumplin and Burden.

A release date for Tom Swift has yet to be announced. We’re not sure how Richards will do in the role, but we’ll for sure enjoy watching him give it his best.