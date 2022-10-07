Meet the sexy shirtless stars of gay sports drama ‘The Swimmer’

Ready to dive in?

Out today in select U.S. theaters is the gay sports drama, The Swimmer, from Israeli filmmaker Adam Kalderon.

It tells the story of ambitious swimmer Erez (Omer Perelman Striks) who’s got his eyes on the Olympics. His eyes start to wander, however, when he’s paired up with the dashing Nevo (Asaf Jonas), with whom he shares an immediate chemistry. But that bond soon becomes weaponized by their demanding coach (Igal Reznik), using it as a wedge to drive them to competitive extremes.

Does Erez want to be Navo? Be with Navo? Or, maybe just beat him in a race?

It all comes to a head in this drama that’s as tense as it is sexy. Yes, The Swimmer is well aware that its athletic leads are in peak physical condition, and Kalderon’s camera takes every chance it gets to ogle their chiseled bodies.

Take, for example, the opening moments of The Swimmer‘s trailer, which tantalizingly linger on a man’s obliques as the film’s electronic score pulses:

Svelte, Speedo-clad swimmers aside, the film’s been on our radar for a minute now as it’s played a number of queer and international film festival, racking up glowing reviews in the process.

With The Swimmer finally hitting select U.S. theaters today, we thought it was the perfect time to do a deep dive on it’s stars. If you’re curious about the film, consider this your toe dip into the pool to, *ahem* test the waters.

Omer Perelman Striks as “Erez”

Perelman Striks has been working steadily in Israeli television and film over the past decade, with The Swimmer is splashiest (pun intended) role yet. He can also be seen in the series Valley Of Tears on HBO Max, which tells the story of “The Yom Kippur War.”

It is truly a tragedy that Perelman Striks has a private Instagram account, but The Swimmer‘s trailer offers plenty of glimpses at this rising international star.

Asaf Jones as “Nevo”

The Swimmer is Jones’ first credited on-screen role—and what a debut! We don’t know much about what’s next for the actor, but we can tell you that his gorgeous, highly curated Instagram is something to behold!

The Rest Of The Team

Of course, Erez and Nevo are far from the only guys in the pool—The Swimmer is chock-full of gorgeous talent, and it’s not afraid to put them on display. Here’s a quick preview of just a few of the other actors who star in the film.

If you’re not already rushing to your nearest theater to see The Swimmer, you can head to the Strand Releasing website for more information.