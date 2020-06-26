Meet 6 Black trailblazers fighting racism: “I didn’t come to play; I came to dismantle white supremacy.”

The 50th anniversary of the first pride looks a whole lot different than anyone could have predicted. First when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a domino effect of cancelations as the need for public health measures became a necessary tool in combatting the virus, then when the LGBTQ community stood in solidarity in protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The Black Lives Matter movement has not and will not lose steam until real action is taken to address America’s continued history of racism and violence against African Americans, and now pride organizations are organizing peaceful, safety-focused marches in place of parades and parties.

As a new generation of young, queer people become engaged in anti-racist activism, there’s never been a better time to spotlight these six Black, queer trailblazers who are committed to reshaping the world for the better.