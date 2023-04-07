Meet the dreamy stars of the heartfelt new dramedy about queer friendship

Friend breakups are hard. And they can be even harder when the two of you co-headline a successful drag cabaret act together—you can’t do that big duet number alone!

So what happens when a chosen family chooses to go separate ways? That’s the crux of the lovely new indie Chrissy Judy, written and directed by Todd Flaherty, starring Wyatt Fenner and Flaherty himself as the eponymous queens.

Chrissy (Fenner) and Judy (Flaherty) are gay BFFs, and they’ve been scraping by in New York City together for years off of little more than hopes, dreams, and a friendship that holds them both accountable.

But when Chrissy finds love and makes plans to move out of the city, Judy is suddenly left to fend for himself. Things are about to get even messier for this self-proclaimed “hot mess.”

Shot in striking black-and-white, there’s a real timeless quality to Flaherty’s film and its examination of platonic partnership, alternately hilarious and heartfelt. It’s a real crowd-pleaser, and it’s spent the better part of the last year charming audiences at film fests across the globe.

We cover a lot of LGBTQ+ festivals here at Queerty, and the reality is that a good many of these films—as fantastic as they might be—don’t always find wider distribution, let alone receive a theatrical release. So we’re especially delighted to hear that Chrissy Judy is now playing in select theaters in New York, LA, and San Francisco, and will hit digital/VOD platforms on April 11!.

You can watch the new trailer below—check it out, and then go support independent queer film!

With the film’s success, Flaherty and Fenner are both names to keeps tabs on; we’ll be eager to see what they do next.

Flaherty came up through NYC’s indie and off-Broadway theater scene, and made his directing debut in 2017 with the acclaimed webseries, Undetectable—about the realities of living with HIV today—which he followed up with his first short film, Let’s Meet Again At The End Of The World.

Chrissy Judy represents his feature film debut, which he reportedly made with a budget of just $20k! Now that’s true indie filmmaking!

Todd Flaherty in ‘Chrissy Judy’ | Image Credit: Dark Star Pictures

As for Fenner, the actor’s appeared on stage, in indies like Make The Yuletide Gay, and in guest roels on series like Gotham and Bones. According to Flaherty, the two met years ago while doing a reading for a play and had kept in touch. After asking Fenner to read for the part of Chrissy, the filmmaker says the actor accepted the role on the spot.

Wyatt Fenner in ‘Chrissy Judy’ | Image Credit: Dark Star Pictures

Check out a few more of our favorite shots from Flaherty and Fenner’s Instagrams below!