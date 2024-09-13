deep inhale

Meet the hunks getting everyone winded on Manu Ríos’ new Netflix series ‘Breathless’

By Editors September 13, 2024 at 2:00pm
Netflix's Breathless

If you haven’t watched Manu Ríos‘ new Netflix series Breathless you are definitely missing out.

The medical drama is the latest sizzling, soapy hit from Elite mastermind Carlos Montero and enlists an equally-gorgeous cast that fans of the YA telenovela will find just as enticing.

Despite dealing with slightly more serious themes than Elite, the hospital-set program features tons of intrigue, stress-inducing storylines, and relationships that cross-the-line in more ways than one.

Since premiering on August 30th, the show’s 8 episodes have continued to land in the streaming giant’s international top 10 and that’s partly due to its talented and very attractive stars.

So whether you’ve binged it yet or not, check out the handsome studs leaving everyone Breathless on Netflix …

Alfonso Bassave

Spanish actor Alfonso Bassave plays hospital director Lluís Bone and is tasked with trying to stop his staff from striking.

The out 44-year-old has starred in Spanish TV shows for over 20 years including Gran Hotel, Hispania, and Amar Es Para Siempre.

Bassave, who was previously linked to Spanish supermodel Jon Kortajarena and often speaks out on LGBTQ+ issues, has discussed the balance of keeping his private life as much as possible.

“I’ve protected myself, but I haven’t hidden myself or concealed my life or my way of being,” he told La Vanguardia in 2022. “I haven’t put that in the foreground because I don’t think it’s interesting. Neither my privacy nor anyone else’s.”

Xoan Forneas

The 30-year-old plays gay medical resident Enrique Quique at Joaquim Solor Hospital. His character ignites a relationship with a 19-year-old patient who is initially admitted following an overdose. As the duo’s romance intensifies, so do their scenes!

Forneas previously worked with Manu Ríos in the Elite short stories, digital mini-episodes that aired in between the regular seasons.

Rafa Verdugo

Verdugo plays Oscar, the 19-year-old who winds up starting a relationship with medical resident Enrique after arriving to the ER.

The young actor and model got his start in regional theater in hometown of Malaga before moving to Madrid.

With “Breathless” being his most high-profile role to date, there’s no doubt Verdugo’s fame will only continue to rise.

Manu Ríos

Our boy Manu plays young resident Biel de Felipe, the show’s protagonist who adds to his workplace stress by starting a clandestine affair with one of his supervisors.

Despite not getting into any man-on-man romps like on Elite, the 25-year-old still manages to heat up the screen plenty with his steamy shirtless musculature.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Life*

Latest*