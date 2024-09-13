Meet the hunks getting everyone winded on Manu Ríos’ new Netflix series ‘Breathless’

If you haven’t watched Manu Ríos‘ new Netflix series Breathless you are definitely missing out.

The medical drama is the latest sizzling, soapy hit from Elite mastermind Carlos Montero and enlists an equally-gorgeous cast that fans of the YA telenovela will find just as enticing.

Despite dealing with slightly more serious themes than Elite, the hospital-set program features tons of intrigue, stress-inducing storylines, and relationships that cross-the-line in more ways than one.

Since premiering on August 30th, the show’s 8 episodes have continued to land in the streaming giant’s international top 10 and that’s partly due to its talented and very attractive stars.

So whether you’ve binged it yet or not, check out the handsome studs leaving everyone Breathless on Netflix …