Meet the hunky gaymer bringing the heat (& the thirst!) to the launch of ‘Diablo IV’

“I’ve loved video games ever since the Nintendo days,” says Adam Fletcher with a gleaming smile. Now the associate community development director at Blizzard Entertainment, Fletcher, 39, is living his dream job, helping to launch Diablo IV, the newest installment in the endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells.

Demon Lilith and Angel Inarius — once allies in the creation of the world of Sanctuary — are now adversaries, and gamers have been hotly anticipated the latest chapter. Before Diablo IV, the franchise sold over 82 million copies, making it one of the most popular titles in gaming history.

Diablo IV has also welcomed back queer pop star Halsey for the game’s anthem, which accumulated over 4 million YouTube views within days of its release.

Queerty caught up with Fletcher in New York City at a preview event hosted by Gottmik to chat about queer visibility in the gaming industry and how Blizzard Entertainment has become an industry leader for diversity and accessibility onscreen and off.

Have you always been a gamer?

I was definitely a gaming kid. My parents liked games and even had a video game console. My first real love was PC gaming and Warcraft II, and then after that, other Blizzard titles like Diablo and StarCraft.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in I was born in Maryland but then grew up in Virginia and Texas — I actually moved about ten times before college, which is crazy.

How do you think that might have impacted your self-discovery and queerness?

I wasn’t a sports person, for sure. And I most definitely used gaming just to have fun in my own world. I think that’s what a lot of people tend to use games for — not having to worry about things around you. I didn’t actually come out publicly until just a couple of years ago. Deep inside, it was something I held onto. I could game with friends and other people I knew who were in a similar environment or situation as me and relate with others. Multiplayer games have always been something I’ve really enjoyed — other people I knew I’d get along with that I wouldn’t be able to meet in real life.

Online multiplayer games were definitely an industry game-changer.

It started in the mid to late 90s, but then voice chat became more prominent in the early 2000s. And that’s when we could have extended conversations, which was great. When you’re playing these types of games, you create guilds or clans that you can build with other people. You just kind of grow and learn as you’re playing these games every day, and that most definitely was a huge help for me and terms of self-discovery and just also just having something that I could relate to with someone else.

And that visibility is now part of the industry itself.

Most definitely. At Blizzard, we have an LGBT+ employee network [one of eight employee networks], which we actually promenade across the whole company. Everyone can be a part of inclusivity, whether you’re an ally or you actually identify within that group, and even outside when you’re playing with other people. I had a group ping me the other day, saying, “Hey, you’re the community director, and you’re gay, and it’s great that you’re in this type of role.” And they actually invited me to their clan in Diablo IV. They were like, “Do you want to be part of our Discord server and chat and hang out with us?” There are tons of groups out there where people are getting to know each other, building friendships, or just being able to relate to others with similar identities.

Speaking of identity, Diablo IV has robust character customization. How does that fit into the company’s commitment to diverse onscreen representation?

We have a lot of games at Blizzard that have that type of representation or showcase that within a game, like some of the characters in Overwatch, including Tracer, Baptiste, and Lifeweaver. It’s good to see that the game industry can integrate different groups of people that want to be represented in the things that they enjoy playing. It’s something that we pride ourselves on. Blizzard probably has one of the most diverse groups of developers and individuals that want that type of representation out there. And that expands to accessibility options. Everyone who likes games should be able to enjoy them no matter what.

Where do you think the core of that company ethos stems from?

It’s the culture and the people that we bring in that want that change. And there are so many active efforts internally of people wanting to do more. It was recently Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and we wanted to highlight all of Diablo IV’s features that allow players that may be blind or have other disabilities to play the game because they deserve the opportunity, too. They want to play; we know that. And so we’ve tried to figure out new tools to do so.

You’ve been immersed in the launch of Diablo IV for some time and have had exclusive early access. What are your favorite takeaways from the latest installment?



Diablo IV returns the series to its very dark moments when it first started. Within the first 10 minutes, players see a cinematic version of something frightfully shocking, but it’s the state of the world at the time. It’s 50 years after when Diablo III takes place, and half of humankind has been erased —

— So it’s a cautionary tale!

Exactly! It’s an attempt to rebuild. And it’s very social, meaning it’s always an online game, so you’ll be interacting with players worldwide. I’m just so excited for people to revisit the darkness of Diablo.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.