Meet the nominees for Favorite TikToker in the 2023 Queerties

Spending hours on TikTok watching the endless stream of content has become a daily routine and a new national pastime.

The following 10 nominees for Favorite TikTokers at the 2023 Queerties have continuously kept our feeds full of queer content that speaks truth, makes us laugh, or just slays the latest viral choreo.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open

To vote for your fave TikToker, just click on any TikToker’s image to go to the TikTok category voting page. You can vote once per day per device in each of the 24 categories through February 21. Winners will be announced at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

Now without any further ado, check out the nominees for Favorite TikToker…

Chris Olsen

After rising to fame alongside his ex-boyfriend, Chris has garnered a loyal following on his own for his funny content, honest testimonials, and for celebrating his birthday with Meghan Trainor and Joshua Bassett.

Kelon

Kelon’s alter-ego Terri Joe, a Southern belle and good Christian woman, has been a favorite of Gen Z and received national exposure after Madonna became the Queen of Poppers in the middle of TJ’s livestream.

Emira D’Spain

Emira’s beauty and makeup tutorials always makes sure we’re beat for the gods!

Juwan Gutierrez

As an early adopter of the platform, Juwan has been mesmerizing her followers since 2016.

Austin Cho

Cho’s hysterical comedy sketches make him a prime recruit for a future cast member of SNL.

Henry Jiménez Kerbox

Whether in English or Spanish, Henry’s fun and sexy content needs no translation.

Megan Mitchell

As TV news anchor in Dallas, Megan often shares behind-the-scenes footage and documents being an out and proud LGBTQ+ reporter.

Bowan Martinez-Reid

While Boman’s reality TV parodies made him a breakout star during the early days of the pandemic, his content has only gotten more infectious.

Ebony and Denise

Ebony and Denise are proof everyone could use two more moms in their life!

Garrett Clayton

The former Disney Channel star has used his impressive singing and dancing skills to amass more than 4.5 million followers on TikTok.