Meet the ripped actor who plays the Bloater in ‘The Last Of Us,’ everyone’s new favorite Big Boy™

The most recent episode of The Last Of Us—HBO’s acclaimed apocalyptic survival drama—featured its fair share of breathless action and devastating moments

But the real star of the show was absolutely this brute of a mushroom monster known as a “Bloater.” *cue SZA’s viral “Big Boys” track from SNL*

Did someone say bloater fancam pic.twitter.com/w4e19ESktt — ?xie – tlou spoilers! (@xiegray) February 11, 2023

In “Endure And Survive,” this thicc beast appears as our heroes attempt to escape Kansas City, on the lam from the rebel militia and their ruthless leader Kathleen (played by icon/ally Melanie Lynskey). The pursuit gets derailed, however, when a sink hole opens up, unleashing literal hell in the form of an infected swarm.

Among the horde is the fearsome fungi Bloater, who’s noticeably chunkier than the others, seemingly impervious to bullets, and is far more interested in ripping off heads than spreading the infection.

If you’ve played the popular The Last Of Us video games, the Bloater should be very familiar. Series lore tells us these creatures take years to develop—meaning they likely grow from some of the earliest infected humans—and therefore have formed ultra-thick fungal exoskeletons. Oh, and they have major attitude problems.

But you’re not here for an extensive overview of video game canon are you? You just want to know more about the muscles beneath the mushrooms, right?

Well, meet British actor and stuntman Adam Basil, who donned an 88-pound costume to play the nightmarish Bloater.

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Variety, prosthetics designer Barrie Gower says Basil—who stands 6’6″ tall—had the perfect “build, girth and fitness” for the role. And we have to agree; that is some excellent build, firth, and fitness.

Beneath all the bulk, it sounds like Basil’s got a heart of gold, too. In a different Variety feature, nine-year old actor Kevionn Woodard (who played superhero-obsessed Sam) admits he was really scared by the Bloater on set, but the hulking actor “took his head off and he took his teeth out” to make his young co-star comfortable. Aww.

Considering how large Basil is, you might think you’d be able to pick him out of a crowd, but, ironically, the performer has turned up in a number of projects you’ve definitely seen without even realizing it!

In fact, Basil’s previously worked with the same prosthetics designer on Game Of Thrones, which is how he got recommended for the Last Of Us job. As his Instagram bio notes, he’s also played the anti-hero Venom in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the Beast in the live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast—both thanks to practical and digital effects work.

Basil’s other credits—both as an actor and stuntman—include: The Northman, No Time To Die, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the latest Fast & Furious film, Cruella, The Old Guard, Doctor Who, Wonder Woman, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So, yeah, this guys stays booked.

With its knack for dramatic entrances and the fact that there’s a hunky actor beneath the makeup, the Bloater is just the latest creature to be unofficially claimed as a gay icon. Leave it to Twitter to crush on this fungi with the body of a footballer:

me when i see the bloaters next time pic.twitter.com/LSXJyanyss — Gus ☾ (@gustrada) February 12, 2023

The bloater getting out of the tunnels #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/hl4hbEfI8a — elly | TLOU SPOILERS | 16 ? (@wizardjarin) February 11, 2023

Need him to give me his spores pic.twitter.com/rDvV8ZOUTH — PlasticMan (@Almondrobopanda) February 11, 2023

That bloater in the sewer waiting for their time to shine on #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/XBMa5sp475 — elly | TLOU SPOILERS | 16 ? (@wizardjarin) February 9, 2023

New episodes of The Last Of Us air every Sunday on HBO / stream on HBO Max.