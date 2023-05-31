Meet the sexy & shirtless cast of the homoerotic Argentinian dark comedy ‘Horseplay’

Image Credit: ‘Horseplay,” Dark Star Pictures

Somewhere along the thin line between homoeroticism and homophobia is Horseplay, the provocative thrillride from emerging gay Argentinian filmmaker Marco Berger.

With a straightforward set-up—what happens when a group of hot, male, presumably “straight” friends get-together for a vacation at a secluded countryside home?—Horseplay wryly probes the depths of masculinity, as the sexually charged taunting and teasing between men gradually becomes darker and more disturbing.

See for yourself in the film’s latest trailer:

So, yes, while there are certainly some surface pleasures to Berger’s film (it’s hard to pass up an opportunity to watch nearly naked dudes galavanting around!), there’s a lot more to explore here, especially when the loaded friendship between a repressed gay man, a secret bisexual boy, and a blatant homophobe comes to a head.

After getting audiences buzzing at film festivals around the globe, Horseplay will finally receive an official U.S., hitting select theaters on June 2 and arriving on DVD and digital platforms June 13. It should make for quite an interesting Pride Month viewing experience!

Ahead of its release, we’ve rounded up a quick who’s who of the cast—you know, so you can study up and familiarize yourself before you check out the film, of course!

Scroll through for a quick introduction to the main cast of Horseplay: