Meet Thor, the hunky tatted up lumberjack who’s going viral for splitting wood

View this post on Instagram
Not all Thors need a magic hammer.
Case in point: Thoren “Thor” Bradley, the internet’s latest viral sensation. He’s developed a massive fanbase seemingly out of nowhere thanks to his social media videos of him splitting wood, lumberjack style.
Related: Straight dudes make out on live TV for charity and raise $50,000 instantly
Bradley’s Instagram page bills him as an athlete, though we haven’t yet spotted any pictures of him playing sports. Instead, he prefers to take up an ax and chop logs in the woods… often while filming videos.
For example:
View this post on Instagram
We’re also not sure what Bradley plans to do with all that chopped wood, but hey, everybody needs a hobby. Professionally speaking, he works as a trainer and has developed the fitness app OHK. The program based on the app helps users burn fat, gain muscle, and develop a regular fitness routine.
To date, Bradley has netted almost half a million followers on his Instagram page and an additional 4.3 million on TikTok. His TikTok page, incidentally, also features numerous videos of him playing with wood and grooming himself in the forest. (Maybe he just really likes the lighting?)
We can’t comment on Bradley’s relationship status or sexuality, since we’ve not found references to either anywhere on his media pages. At any rate, he seems to like attention any way he–and his wood–can get it.
Have a look at some of our favorite moments with Thor Bradley, and remember: groping at raw wood can give you splinters…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
33 Comments
thisismylife247
He literally has an entire site of selfies. How narcissistic is that. And not one nude – not even an ass pic
Brian
That makes me cringe too. Some people really do have 100% selfies. Literally 2,000+ selfies and zero other things. Not one dog, not one sunset. To me, that seems like a mental illness.
masteradrian031
Name me one model who’s not a narcissist!
Max
ugly tattoos make me sad. he looks great in clothes, though.
CatholicXXX
Nice face.
Straight.
HORRIBLE TATTOOS.
frapachino
The awful tats and the overinflated ego are a huge turn off.
SoloMcDaniel
Who’s who of who cares.
alex1435
They guy looks super !
Just.my.opinion
Someone should start a social media site that allows almost all photographs EXCEPT photographs of the account holder.
Essie
I really truly, TRULY hate tattoos!!! I think they are all ugly but the ones on this narcissist are especially HIDEOUS. Just awful. Who the hell draws a lighthouse on his chest! For what reason? I don’t even know if he’s good looking because I can’t get past those awful tats. Monstrous.
Okay. I feel better. Venting is good.
white-queer-african
If I was single and looking I would certainly not slam the door shut on him! Lol.
Lighten up pearl clutching sisters. So he is a narcissist. So what? He surely has something going for him judging by the number of followers.
SDR94103
LOL. Reak lumberjacks don’t shave their armpits. Hysterical.
Den
Sadly, more and more straight men regardless of assumes social class are shaving their armpits and excessively “manscaping”. It is a tendency that has spread to the US from Europe, and is cheered on by quite a number of straight women.
So you can be certain some “real” lumberjacks (which he clearly is not) shave their pits and other areas as well.
o.codone
I don’t like the shaving at all. Especially under the arms. That’s where the wonderful armpit smell is. This guy is very strong and he can pick me up and carry me upstairs at night. And then carry me across the threshold. I hope he doesn’t shave down there.
greekboy
He can split my log any time he wants to. I dont even know what that sentence means. A hillbilly narcissist might be fun for a while
missvamp
i don’t know what is wrong with you bitches. he’s gorgeous.
MISTERJETT
they know he is. they’re just critical of what they want and know they’ll never have.
frapachino
@ mister oh brother!
Tim
Yep. Nothing wrong with flaunting it if you got it.
Man About Town
It bothers me that he’s not wearing gloves. He’s gonna hurt his hands; doesn’t he know I’m his Jewish mother and I worry??
Prax07
Nice looking guy, but the tattoos are hideous. Really, all tattooing should be outlawed.
Fahd
Great ass! What are his stats?
ltm29
to the people hating on his tattoos… SO WHAT!! it is his skin and his body. he can do whatever he wants, and you shouldn’t be the one to judge! not only that, if you are calling for them to be outlawed, then we may as well outlaw other body modifications such as haircuts, piercings, shaving, etc.
i think he is gorgeous and i love his tattoos, i think they are HOT!
Diplomat
It’s usually the older generation that hates tattoos. The younger Gen are the ones who like them and almost a majority has one tattoo.
frapachino
OMG! The majority? Mic drop here!
o.codone
Ageist comment. You cannot do that here.
tangent
Maybe it’s the norm if you live in Tampa. For most of the rest of the country, a body covered in ink is trashy. A tattoo here and there is fine, but completely covering your body in doodles reeks of someone desperate for attention.
DarkZephyr
I don’t know what all the bitchin’ is about, I think he’s hot. You lot are impossible to please. “Waaah, tattoos!!” “Waaaah too many pics!!” Just don’t look at him then if you have a problem with it. Jesus H. Christ. I think LTM29 might be right.
Fname Optional Lname
If getting hard when you look at yourself in the mirror means you’re gay – he’s the gayest in the land.
tliszt
Yes, pretty much.
Jim
Ya know sometimes tattoos are not a plus.
ChrisGMN
Not to burst any bubbles, but I caught one of his live feeds once and he is straight and didn’t sound very gay friendly at all, based on the disdain he showed when someone asked him if he was gay.
inbama
Terrific body, beautiful butt, and looks to be PTM.
Comments are closed.