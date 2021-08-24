Meet the wonderfully queer cast of Kit Williamson’s new series “Unconventional”

When Kit Williamson (above) set out to tackle his latest project–a new TV comedy series called Unconventional–he wanted to make sure his cast and crew lived up to the show’s title. Now that the full team has been announced, it’s safe to say he nailed it on that front.

“I’m incredibly proud of the fact that our core cast is comprised of openly LGBTQ actors,” Williamson, who created and starred in four seasons of the queer, Netflix series Eastsiders, tells Queerty. “All of these amazing performers are working to change the industry from inside it. We have a long way to go, but we are making incredible strides as a community that didn’t seem possible just a few years ago.”

Developed at The Sundance Lab, the series follows queer siblings Noah and Margot Guillory and their love interests, Dan Charles and Elisa Slate as they “try to start an unconventional family while navigating their thirties, trying to stay sane in an unstable world and, most importantly, trying to hold onto the bonds they share.” Williamson will lead the cast as Noah, and will be joined on screen by some incredible, queer talent and a few familiar allies like Kathy Griffin, Beau Bridges and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson.

“I’m also incredibly grateful for the support of allies like Kathy, Beau and Dana who lend their talents to projects that center the LGBTQ experience and use their voices to promote our rights.”

Filming on the independent series is already underway. Meet some of the rest of the cast below:

James Bland (Giants) as “Dan Charles” and a series writer, director and producer

Briana Venskus (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as “Elisa Slate”

Aubrey Peeples (Nashville) as “Margot Guillory”

Willam Belli (EastSiders)

Constantine Rousouli (Charmed)

Dana Wheeler-Nicholson (Friday Night Lights)

Beau Bridges (Masters Of Sex)

Kathy Griffin

Tuc Watkins (Black Monday)