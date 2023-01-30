Megachurch pastor puts homophobic Christians on blast in viral video sermon

A sermon given by the pastor of a megachurch, in which he talks about how many straight Christians have a thing or two to learn from gay and lesbian Christians, has gone viral.

Pastor Andy Stanley leads North Point Ministries and North Point Community Church based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

His speech is not actually new. He delivered it last May at North Point’s 2022 Drive Conference.

He tells his audience that gay Christians show inspirational devotion in their persistence to be included in a church that so often excludes them.

“They have more faith than a lot of you”

Stanley says if his church could make straight people “as excited about serving as the gay and women I know, we would have a volunteer backlog.

“A gay person who still wants to attend church after the way the church has treated the gay community, I’m telling you, they have more faith than I do. They have more faith than a lot of you,” Stanley says.

“A gay person who knows, ‘You know what? I may not be accepted here, but I’m gonna try it anyway,’ have you ever done that as a straight person?”

Stanley continues: “I’m telling you: The gay men and women who grew up in church, and the gay men and women who’ve come to faith in Christ as adults, who want to participate in church? Oh my goodness.

“I know 1 Corinthians 6 and I know Leviticus and I know Romans 1. It’s so interesting to talk about all that stuff. But just, oh my goodness. A gay man or woman who wants to worship their Heavenly Father, who did not answer the cry of their heart when they were 12 and 13 and 14 and 15—God said “No” and they still love God? We have some things to learn from a group of men and women who love Jesus that much and who want to worship with us.”

Some Evanglicals are disgusted

Stanley’s speech went viral after it was shared by a Baptist Pastor, Adam Page. He expressed horror at Stanley’s message.

What on earth… let this be a lesson. Much evil can be done against you, others and your church under the banner of evangelism. pic.twitter.com/EArWfpTc7r — pagemasta (@AdamPage85) January 23, 2023

Many of Page’s followers were quick to condemn Stanley, with one saying he had “tethered himself to the doctrines of demons.“

Soon enough, Christian media outlets picked up on the story and shared the video. Some leading LGBTQ+ figures have welcomed the clip.

Here’s the TV producer and presenter Tony Morrison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Morrison (@thetonymorrison)

The clip also went viral on TikTok.

Many LGBTQ+ Christians have welcomed the message and the acknowledgment of their devotion. However, not everyone is happy about it.

Author and atheist activist Hemant Mehta warned people not to be so quick to praise Stanley. He says Stanley’s spin on things is a variation of “Hate the sin, love the sinner.”

Mehta says to “pretend Stanley is saying anything unique about gay people is a stretch that’s not backed up by anything.”

Mehta continues, “Stanley never says he’s okay or even comfortable with homosexuality. He doesn’t say his audience should support same-sex marriage or that his church will perform those weddings.”

In short, “If you’re gay and you’re a member of Andy Stanley’s church, you may be welcome inside and they’ll gladly take your tithe money, but the expectation is that you remain single and celibate forever.”

What do you make of the speech? A welcome sentiment from an evangelical? Or nowhere near good enough?