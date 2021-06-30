Meghan McCain admits she’s “not a fashion person”, blames her terrible appearance on her gay friends

Pete Buttigieg appeared on The View this morning to speak about the great work he’s been doing as Secretary of Transportation, but that’s not what anyone’s talking about. Instead, they’re talking about Meghan McCain dressing up like a unicorn and then blaming it on her gay friends.
Related: Everyone’s convinced Meghan McCain’s hair and makeup stylist secretly hates her
During a discussion about Dr. Jill Biden appearing on the cover of Vogue, John McCain’s daughter made the understatement of the century when she said she’s “not a fashion person at all” while criticizing the First Lady’s floral print dress.
Meghan McCain saying “I’m not a fashion person at all” while wearing this pic.twitter.com/6C8OTBQ64v
— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) June 30, 2021
Let’s jump right into the responses, shall we?
Here’s what people are saying…
Meghan McCain:
"I'm not a fashion person."
The world:
"We know!"#TheView pic.twitter.com/nHN9ZhC5qM
— Pretty Rad Angie (@The_Rad_Left) June 30, 2021
Honey, what’s this, what’s going on here, what’s this all about?#TheView #meghanmccain @MeghanMcCain pic.twitter.com/W2lBDfcY9U
— Matt Gaetz’ Liver ????? (@MattGaetzLiver) June 30, 2021
I agree with you on that #meghanmccain You are not a fashion person….#TheView pic.twitter.com/TpTR6CJiOn
— . Ph.D. (@i_AmMyBrand) June 30, 2021
@MeghanMcCain criticizing Dr. Biden’s dress while sitting on camera wearing this Toddlers & Tiaras, Under the Sea Little Mermaid half turban/headband hybrid on top of her head is just priceless! FIX IT JESUS! #TheView pic.twitter.com/uvW1F4hvgv
— StayReady (@MayberryChi) June 30, 2021
@MeghanMcCain doesn’t like what Jill Biden wears on the cover of the view, while she’s dressed like a cake topper at a My Little Pony party/
— Meg Morgan (@megusmorgan) June 30, 2021
A note to Meghan McCain. Melania Trump is NOT as fashionable as Dr. Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and definitely NOT Jackie Kennedy Onassis. #TheView pic.twitter.com/1MqKrkRZSA
— Chanteezy ??? (@iamchanteezy) June 30, 2021
It is quite hilarious that Meghan McCain holds Vogue and Anna Wintour to a higher standard than that racist pig she's married to.#TheView
— Derek the Fully Vaccinated (@i__m__kered) June 30, 2021
Meghan McCain: I’m not into fashion.
Also Meghan McCain:#theview pic.twitter.com/3trIWpoH4e
— sarah (@st01517) June 30, 2021
But our story doesn’t end there.
Evidently, McCain saw what people were saying about her and didn’t appreciate it because shortly thereafter she fired off an angry tweet defending her look, which she said was her way of honoring her LGBTQ friends during Pride.
“Today is the last day of pride month!” she wrote. “I felt like doing a little rainbowy/unicorny to celebrate my friends. Just having fun. Let a bitch live.”
Today is the last day of pride month! I felt like doing a little rainbowy/unicorny to celebrate my friends.
Just having fun. Let a bitch live. ? ? ????? https://t.co/UrTN5rsf9k
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 30, 2021
OK, first, does anyone actually believe Meghan McCain has any gay friends?
And second, Meghan, if you’re reading, don’t blame us for your complete and utter lack of taste and terrible sense of fashion. We don’t claim you and we certainly don’t need you being “rainbowy/unicorny” on our behalves.
Here’s how folx are responding to Meghan’s tweet…
How can you “celebrate your friends” when you support the party that is actively trying to strip them of their rights and discriminate?!
— Lee Poulin (@leestevenp) June 30, 2021
Got the bitch part right
— Jody (@Jody88768222) June 30, 2021
You need to break up with your stylist.
— West Peg (@WestPeg) June 30, 2021
How about that anti-trans blog site your husband runs? You have no place in any Pride conversation. I don’t care what your one gay friend says.
— SeanBenét Ramsey (@sean_fry8) June 30, 2021
The biggest joke here is you pretending to celebrate Pride, while actively working to support candidates who will & have done everything in their power to take away equality for this community.
— Donna Tavoso (@dltav) June 30, 2021
You’re stylist clearly hates you, lol.
— The Homosexualist Zayo da Dong (@thingfish69) June 30, 2021
Love the performative activism . Your party does not not support the LGBT community
— attorney4cats (@attorney4cats1) June 30, 2021
It’s pride month not month. GET A CLUE. Your husband makes fun of this on Fox News doesn’t he????
— mary coulombe (@marycoulombe9) June 30, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
7 Comments
Invader7
No Miss Thang. Accept responsibility for YOUR horrible choices .. I know you’re a fame whore and you’re icky… And have NO taste in clothes ,or anything else for that matter…
Smith David
But you know one thing, I believe her. Cause what gay stylist in their right mind, would ever agree to dress this awful woman. I too blame the gays….LOL
Cam
Republicans will find anything they can to attack Dr. Biden.
The sad lie is that for ages Meghan McCain was presented as a moderate and the fact that her husband runs a virulently bigoted, anti-LGBTQ website whose conspiracies she parrots has been ignored.
Apparently the executives at ABC agree with her husband’s views because they keep promoting her hate.
Liquid Silver
You can pay for fashion advice and actually expect to receive what you pay for. But of course, any decent fashion advisor has the right to tell you to go away.
It’s scary that I agree with Cam here. The network keeps you. Obviously for the money. I don’t agree that they approve of anyone’s political views, per se, they simply care about the $$$.
Cam
It won’t happen again soon. lol
As for McCain, notice how nothing is ever her fault? This time it’s “The Gays” that did it to her.
Jay002
I don’t know where Megan McCain’s heart is when her father was dying Joe Biden showed her alll kind of love and support on national television. He didn’t think about what political party he belonged to he just did the right thing. Compared to when Michelle Obama said Donald Trump’s rhetoric put her family’s life at risk. Donald Trump came out and put more fuel on the fire instead of being a man and saying my issue is between President Obama and his administration please leave his family out of it. He continue being what Donald Trump is a heartless person. Megan McCain you can say something nice about Jill Bidens dress.
Fahd
She looks just awful. With that get-up, she’s denigrating, not celebrating, any alleged gay friends she may have. In any case, anti-gay actions speak louder than outfits.
She seems like she’s on Prozac or a recent variant. That’s fine, if her doctor thinks it will help, but she just isn’t suitable for network TV. It will be managerial malpractice, if ABC allows her back on the View next season,