Meghan McCain admits she’s “not a fashion person”, blames her terrible appearance on her gay friends

Pete Buttigieg appeared on The View this morning to speak about the great work he’s been doing as Secretary of Transportation, but that’s not what anyone’s talking about. Instead, they’re talking about Meghan McCain dressing up like a unicorn and then blaming it on her gay friends.

During a discussion about Dr. Jill Biden appearing on the cover of Vogue, John McCain’s daughter made the understatement of the century when she said she’s “not a fashion person at all” while criticizing the First Lady’s floral print dress.

Meghan McCain saying “I’m not a fashion person at all” while wearing this pic.twitter.com/6C8OTBQ64v — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) June 30, 2021

Let’s jump right into the responses, shall we?

Here’s what people are saying…

Meghan McCain:

"I'm not a fashion person." The world:

"We know!"#TheView pic.twitter.com/nHN9ZhC5qM — Pretty Rad Angie (@The_Rad_Left) June 30, 2021

I agree with you on that #meghanmccain You are not a fashion person….#TheView pic.twitter.com/TpTR6CJiOn — . Ph.D. (@i_AmMyBrand) June 30, 2021

@MeghanMcCain criticizing Dr. Biden’s dress while sitting on camera wearing this Toddlers & Tiaras, Under the Sea Little Mermaid half turban/headband hybrid on top of her head is just priceless! FIX IT JESUS! #TheView pic.twitter.com/uvW1F4hvgv — StayReady (@MayberryChi) June 30, 2021

@MeghanMcCain doesn’t like what Jill Biden wears on the cover of the view, while she’s dressed like a cake topper at a My Little Pony party/ — Meg Morgan (@megusmorgan) June 30, 2021

A note to Meghan McCain. Melania Trump is NOT as fashionable as Dr. Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and definitely NOT Jackie Kennedy Onassis. #TheView pic.twitter.com/1MqKrkRZSA — Chanteezy ??? (@iamchanteezy) June 30, 2021

It is quite hilarious that Meghan McCain holds Vogue and Anna Wintour to a higher standard than that racist pig she's married to.#TheView — Derek the Fully Vaccinated (@i__m__kered) June 30, 2021

But our story doesn’t end there.

Evidently, McCain saw what people were saying about her and didn’t appreciate it because shortly thereafter she fired off an angry tweet defending her look, which she said was her way of honoring her LGBTQ friends during Pride.

“Today is the last day of pride month!” she wrote. “I felt like doing a little rainbowy/unicorny to celebrate my friends. Just having fun. Let a bitch live.”

Today is the last day of pride month! I felt like doing a little rainbowy/unicorny to celebrate my friends. Just having fun. Let a bitch live. ? ? ????? https://t.co/UrTN5rsf9k — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 30, 2021

OK, first, does anyone actually believe Meghan McCain has any gay friends?

And second, Meghan, if you’re reading, don’t blame us for your complete and utter lack of taste and terrible sense of fashion. We don’t claim you and we certainly don’t need you being “rainbowy/unicorny” on our behalves.

Here’s how folx are responding to Meghan’s tweet…

How can you “celebrate your friends” when you support the party that is actively trying to strip them of their rights and discriminate?! — Lee Poulin (@leestevenp) June 30, 2021

Got the bitch part right — Jody (@Jody88768222) June 30, 2021

You need to break up with your stylist. — West Peg (@WestPeg) June 30, 2021

How about that anti-trans blog site your husband runs? You have no place in any Pride conversation. I don’t care what your one gay friend says. — SeanBenét Ramsey (@sean_fry8) June 30, 2021

The biggest joke here is you pretending to celebrate Pride, while actively working to support candidates who will & have done everything in their power to take away equality for this community. — Donna Tavoso (@dltav) June 30, 2021

You’re stylist clearly hates you, lol. — The Homosexualist Zayo da Dong (@thingfish69) June 30, 2021

Love the performative activism . Your party does not not support the LGBT community — attorney4cats (@attorney4cats1) June 30, 2021

It’s pride month not month. GET A CLUE. Your husband makes fun of this on Fox News doesn’t he???? — mary coulombe (@marycoulombe9) June 30, 2021

