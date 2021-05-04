smh

Meghan McCain can’t help appropriating gay Black culture while praising a homophobe

Liz Cheney made headlines this week when she boldly stated the obvious by declaring the 2020 election was not stolen despite Donald Trump‘s most recent claims that it was, and nobody was more impressed by her bravery than John McCain’s daughter.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted yesterday. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Later in the day, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, took to Twitter to voice her deep admiration for the #3 Republican, who she called a “queen.”

“Slay queen @Liz_Cheney,” Meghan McCain tweeted, along with that iconic GIF of Angela Bassett walking away from the burning car in Waiting to Exhale.

There is sooooo much wrong with this tweet, we don’t even know where to begin. So maybe it’s better if we let others do the talking for us.

Here are the responses…

