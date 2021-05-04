Meghan McCain can’t help appropriating gay Black culture while praising a homophobe

Liz Cheney made headlines this week when she boldly stated the obvious by declaring the 2020 election was not stolen despite Donald Trump‘s most recent claims that it was, and nobody was more impressed by her bravery than John McCain’s daughter.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted yesterday. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Later in the day, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, took to Twitter to voice her deep admiration for the #3 Republican, who she called a “queen.”

“Slay queen @Liz_Cheney,” Meghan McCain tweeted, along with that iconic GIF of Angela Bassett walking away from the burning car in Waiting to Exhale.

There is sooooo much wrong with this tweet, we don’t even know where to begin. So maybe it’s better if we let others do the talking for us.

Here are the responses…

Don’t appropriate queer culture for someone who won’t respect her own sister’s marriage — (@joesangweid) May 3, 2021

“Slay queen”? What is this…2014?? — ✨⭐️✨ (@dandeeloins) May 3, 2021

You’re just so totally obnoxious. — josieforonejosieforall (@josieringolevio) May 3, 2021

Digital blackface is not okay. Just no. — mariposafierce (@mariposafierce) May 3, 2021

Stop talking like that. You sound dumb. — Fake Housewife of Manhattan (@WinterF97376664) May 3, 2021

You love using our cultural phrases but you hate black peoples — Darnell Gardner (@DBGardner_Sr) May 3, 2021

I seem to remember you trashing Liz a little over a month ago. — Wendy Pacheco (@wp_SMAMX) May 4, 2021

Questionable choice of gif… — ✨⭐️✨ (@dandeeloins) May 3, 2021

You don’t get to use gay slang when you’re a part of the party who tries to erase & harm LGBTQ.

Sit down. — Freddie (@Freddie23491583) May 4, 2021

This is why you are part of the problem — Michael Wright (@michaelstpetefl) May 4, 2021

You confuse us Meghan — Cindy Thompson (@lucindathompso) May 3, 2021

Most teenagers stopped saying “Queen.” — Pfully Pfizered! (NO Stranger DMs) (@LifeInPics2) May 3, 2021

You should look up digital black face. This tweet of yours is a prime example. — ✨The Police Started As Slave Catchers in 1704✨ (@ndlr1198) May 3, 2021

pic.twitter.com/Grxbb6OhoW — GA dems gonna keep the Senate blue (@DemsGonna) May 3, 2021

