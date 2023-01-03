Meghan McCain enters the “nepo baby” chat and we’re all a little dumber now

It’s a new year and the debate over nepotism in Hollywood rages on. The latest person to enter the chat is Meghan McCain, who took to Instagram late last week to share her thoughts on the matter, even though nobody asked.

“To my fellow ‘Nepo babies’—just acknowledge your privilege, the opportunities your last name has gotten you and move on,” the 38-year-old–who is John McCain’s daughter, in case anyone forgot–wrote on her Instagram Stories. “It’s pretty simple.”

She continued, “At some point talent and grit comes into play but let’s stop acting like this is in anyway a rational burden that people know who [our] parents are—you sound like a**holes. Thank you.”

TBH, this is not terrible advice. Now, if only McCain herself would follow it.

When it comes to “acknowledging” her own last name and the family she was born into, she never misses an opportunity to remind people. It’s the “moving on” part she seems to struggle with, as evidenced by this video…

Here’s how people reacted to her remarks on nepo babies…

I’m so glad she commented. 🥲 — 🛑 🏗️in Iran (@ParvanaeEmi) December 30, 2022

Meghan McCain is one of the best examples of a “Nepo Baby” with zero talent, zero brains, and has solely gotten ahead based on her father’s political fame. Nepotism isn’t always bad, as in many cases, the progeny of celebrities are extremely talented. But not in this case. https://t.co/DijQUhKArT — Pithy Quips (@PithyQuips) December 31, 2022

Meghan McCain is a nepo baby?! — compete (@Inspectah8) December 30, 2022

Maybe she’s talking to a mirror — Meta Ry. 💙💙🌊 (@mnRyguy) December 30, 2022

If I was a media personality with no qualifications beyond my name, and I was going to comment on this particular issue, AND I didn’t know the difference between “anyway” and “any way” or “are” and “our”, I’d at least run it by a copy editor. — But where are you *REALLY* from? (@politiquacks) December 30, 2022

these celebrities speaking up about nepotism more than an actual world crisis — angel✞ | luna la apologist (@moonlightstarsz) December 31, 2022

I wonder when talent and grit will come into play for Meghan. — gib myers (@thegibfish) December 30, 2022

This is the second time I have agreed with her, the first being this pic.twitter.com/JAm9l3DkFN — andy (@muppetbucket) January 1, 2023

She “are” the exception to the rule. Sureee🙄 — Rhi (@FlowerTunnel13) December 30, 2022

But if she were to move on, how would we ever know who her father was? — Giggerton 🇺🇦 (@Giggerton) December 30, 2022

McCain is widely disliked not only among the general public but those who know and have worked with her as well.

She routinely butted heads with the other co-hosts on The View, particular Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. And last May, her father’s former campaign director Steve Schmidt called her a “spoiled rotten, entitled bully” and “fourth generation wannabe” who is “unaccomplished” in life.

Even her mother, Cindy, has hinted that her family doesn’t particularly care for her. While promoting her book Stronger on The View back in 2021, she recalled being “secretly glad” when her son, Jack, threw Meghan throw a screen door at their cabin after he had “had enough” with her.

Watch.

