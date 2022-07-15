Meghan McCain fears for her life after GOP troll Kari Lake makes fun of her crappy book sales

Meghan McCain just implied she fears for her life after waging a Twitter war with awful, anti-LGBTQ Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and being called a “rabid dog” who “couldn’t even sell 300 copies of her book.”

Quick backstory: It all started a couple of days ago when someone called Lake a “maverick” on Twitter and Lake responded: “I’d hate to hurt Meg’s feelings. Someone called me ‘MAGA QUEEN’. While I love that, it probably belongs to Melania!”

“Maverick” was the adjective often used to describe the late John McCain during his 30+ years representing Arizona in the U.S. Senate.

I’d hate to hurt Meg’s feelings. Someone called me “MAGA QUEEN” While I love that, it probably belongs to Melania! — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) July 14, 2022

For whatever reason, this set Meghan off.

In a string of angry tweets, she called Lake a “b*tch”, a “hag”, “dried up”, and told her to “stay the hell away from me.” She also asked why, if Lake hates John McCain so much, “did the b*tch steal my dads [sic] nickname?” Then she called her a “sideshow freak” and a “lunatic.”

Now, McCain isn’t completely wrong in her assessment of Lake. As you may recall, Lake made headlines last month when photos of her partying with drag queens leaked online right after she joined her fellow Republicans in targeting drag performers, insinuating they’re all perverts and pedophiles. At the same time, there’s a strong argument to be made that McCain is calling the kettle black here.

Lake responded to Meghan’s nasty remarks by tweeted screenshots of them, along with the caption, “First you call me a b*tch, now you call me a hag? You’re really doing wonders for your family’s image, Meg.” She then made a jab at her poor book sales while offering a link to buy it on Amazon.

McCain’s latest book Bad Republican only sold 244 hardcover copies during its first month of release earlier this year.

Lake followed that up with an appearance on OAN, where she once again made a dig at McCain’s poor book sales and called her “irrelevant,” saying, “She couldn’t even sell 300 copies of her book. Nobody’s interested.”

She then went on to accuse McCain of acting like a “rabid dog who’s been corned… thrashing around… throwing a fit.”

Which brings us up to today.

Apparently, in Meghan’s mind, calling someone “irrelevant” and a “rabid dog” is tantamount to a death threat. This morning, the 37-year-old tweeted: “This is psycho, unhealthy and unhinged. If I ever go missing, please check this woman’s basement first please.”

This is psycho, unhealthy and unhinged. If I ever go missing, please check this woman’s basement first please. https://t.co/M9fwCsP1Zs — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 15, 2022

OK, first, let’s not be dramatic, Meghan. And second, Lake may be a pile of garbage, but you initiated this whole thing when you called her a “b*tch” and a “hag”, so you don’t get to play the victim now.

Seriously, these two deserve each other.

Here’s how people responded to McCain’s “If I ever go missing…” tweet this morning:

You’re really not that important to go missing. — Annie 🌊 🌊🌈🌈🪶🪶🇺🇸 ☮️ (@copley_anita) July 15, 2022

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again- You enabled this kind of rhetoric when you told us we should lean in and listen And take heed to to MAGA-world, the people she’s speaking to, even if we don’t agree. You may not like her ways, but you legitimized it for years. — Craig Nash (@clocktower74) July 15, 2022

Not a fan of Kari but with exception of the “Swamp” comments… she was just spitting out facts. — Bori Que (Vato, El, Ese) (@bori_que) July 15, 2022

Psycho vs psycho — Mary Cotey (@cotey_mary) July 15, 2022

Don’t expect anyone on tweeter to go looking for you. That’s the last thing they will do. — celestial rose Resisters Unite (@judy_george) July 15, 2022

You republicans created this. You made a deal with the crazy right to get power. Reep what you sow. — Tom Bulger (@TomBulger10) July 15, 2022

She’s not entirely wrong tho. — 🔅Verry Terry (@thetuckert) July 15, 2022

…yeah, the name calling is pretty uncomfortable, innit Meghan… — Evie 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@EvelynMarson) July 15, 2022

Haha it takes one to know one glad to see you met your match 👏🏾👏🏾 — Sharp (@SharrenPhillips) July 15, 2022

Earlier this month, McCain revealed that she’s considering a run for office “in a few years.”

During an appearance on the British TV network GB News, she was asked if she’d ever consider following in her father’s footsteps and she replied, “Maybe in a few years. It’s the first time in my entire life I’ve ever considered it.”

Lord help us all.

