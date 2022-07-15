mean girls

Meghan McCain fears for her life after GOP troll Kari Lake makes fun of her crappy book sales

Meghan McCain just implied she fears for her life after waging a Twitter war with awful, anti-LGBTQ Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and being called a “rabid dog” who “couldn’t even sell 300 copies of her book.”

Quick backstory: It all started a couple of days ago when someone called Lake a “maverick” on Twitter and Lake responded: “I’d hate to hurt Meg’s feelings. Someone called me ‘MAGA QUEEN’. While I love that, it probably belongs to Melania!”

“Maverick” was the adjective often used to describe the late John McCain during his 30+ years representing Arizona in the U.S. Senate.

For whatever reason, this set Meghan off.

In a string of angry tweets, she called Lake a “b*tch”, a “hag”, “dried up”, and told her to “stay the hell away from me.” She also asked why, if Lake hates John McCain so much, “did the b*tch steal my dads [sic] nickname?” Then she called her a “sideshow freak” and a “lunatic.”

Now, McCain isn’t completely wrong in her assessment of Lake. As you may recall, Lake made headlines last month when photos of her partying with drag queens leaked online right after she joined her fellow Republicans in targeting drag performers, insinuating they’re all perverts and pedophiles. At the same time, there’s a strong argument to be made that McCain is calling the kettle black here.

Lake responded to Meghan’s nasty remarks by tweeted screenshots of them, along with the caption, “First you call me a b*tch, now you call me a hag? You’re really doing wonders for your family’s image, Meg.” She then made a jab at her poor book sales while offering a link to buy it on Amazon.

McCain’s latest book Bad Republican only sold 244 hardcover copies during its first month of release earlier this year.

Lake followed that up with an appearance on OAN, where she once again made a dig at McCain’s poor book sales and called her “irrelevant,” saying, “She couldn’t even sell 300 copies of her book. Nobody’s interested.”

She then went on to accuse McCain of acting like a “rabid dog who’s been corned… thrashing around… throwing a fit.”

Which brings us up to today.

Apparently, in Meghan’s mind, calling someone “irrelevant” and a “rabid dog” is tantamount to a death threat. This morning, the 37-year-old tweeted: “This is psycho, unhealthy and unhinged. If I ever go missing, please check this woman’s basement first please.”

OK, first, let’s not be dramatic, Meghan. And second, Lake may be a pile of garbage, but you initiated this whole thing when you called her a “b*tch” and a “hag”, so you don’t get to play the victim now.

Seriously, these two deserve each other.

Earlier this month, McCain revealed that she’s considering a run for office “in a few years.”

During an appearance on the British TV network GB News, she was asked if she’d ever consider following in her father’s footsteps and she replied, “Maybe in a few years. It’s the first time in my entire life I’ve ever considered it.”

Lord help us all.

