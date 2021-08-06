byeeeee

Meghan McCain has finally left ‘The View’, can now devote more time to being John McCain’s daughter

By

The day has finally (finally!) arrived.

Meghan McCain has officially departed The View, meaning we will no longer be subjected to her bad hair and daily reminders that she is, in fact, John McCain’s daughter.

“Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show,” McCain said, unconvincingly, in her departing message this morning. “It really has been incredible.”

She went on to thank her co-hosts– Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin–for being so “incredible”, despite all the heated confrontations they had over the years, many of which ended with McCain making nasty personal attacks against her colleagues.

“I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you,” McCain said.

Judging by the forced smiles on each of her co-stars’ faces, the feeling isn’t mutual.

Later, McCain’s mother, Cindy, was brought on to talk about what a “wonderful job” her daughter did on the show.

“I love her independence,” Cindy McCain praised. “Her dad would be proud of her.”

(Her dad, in case you forgot, was John McCain.)

“We knew she had the ability to make waves or deal with controversy,” Cindy McCain continued, “and he also wanted her to have an opportunity to really express herself. It was really his suggestion and his idea that she do this when offered the job.”

(Reminder: Sarah Palin was also John McCain’s idea.)

Meghan McCain said last month that she might delete her Twitter page when she leaves The View. We’ll let you know if/when that happens. No work yet on who will be replacing her when the show returns for its 25th season this fall.

In the meantime, here’s how people are responding to her departure…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.