Meghan McCain gets iced out of Pete Buttigieg’s baby celebration on Twitter

By

Meghan McCain was reminded over the weekend that you can’t be BFFs with a bunch of homophobes and take part in the celebration of a same-sex couple starting a family.

Over the weekend, John McCain’s daughter tweeted her congratulations to Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on the birth of their twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

“Awwwww, congratulations!!!!!!!!” she wrote, along with a string of emojis, including hearts, stars, prayers, and American flags.

Now, it’s always nice to send a person well wishes upon the birth of a new child. Or, in Buttigieg’s case, twins.

Except when you’re married to a raging homophobe and you’ve built your entire career on hitching your wagon to antigay politicians, media personalities, zealots, and other extremists. Then you’re not welcome at the gayby shower.

Sorry, Meg.

Twitter was quick to remind McCain of this…

Over the years, McCain frequently used her platform on The View as well as Twitter to trash Buttigieg.

During the 2020 Democratic primaries she dismissed his historical candidacy as nothing more than a “sparkly, shiny object” with no substance or appeal to anyone beyond LGBTQ voters. When he went on to win the Iowa primary, she mocked his victory as nothing more than a “participation trophy” then accused him of “millennial” behavior.

