Meghan McCain gets iced out of Pete Buttigieg’s baby celebration on Twitter

Meghan McCain was reminded over the weekend that you can’t be BFFs with a bunch of homophobes and take part in the celebration of a same-sex couple starting a family.

Over the weekend, John McCain’s daughter tweeted her congratulations to Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on the birth of their twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

“Awwwww, congratulations!!!!!!!!” she wrote, along with a string of emojis, including hearts, stars, prayers, and American flags.

Now, it’s always nice to send a person well wishes upon the birth of a new child. Or, in Buttigieg’s case, twins.

Except when you’re married to a raging homophobe and you’ve built your entire career on hitching your wagon to antigay politicians, media personalities, zealots, and other extremists. Then you’re not welcome at the gayby shower.

Sorry, Meg.

Twitter was quick to remind McCain of this…

Nice of you to congratulate them but you were rude to him on @TheView — Shelby 🇺🇸 (@Shelby18249119) September 4, 2021

I’m pretty sure their ideals don’t quite align with yours. — Brenda Woods (@BrendaWoods10) September 4, 2021

When can we expect your husband’s publication to spew out it’s usual bigotry about this wonderful news,Meghan? — E S (@BengalTigerKS) September 5, 2021

💯. I think Megyn knew that this news would be widely welcomed. She checked how the wind would blow and decided to be on the correct side. Gets her the attention she craves. She’ll vote for politicians who would like to ban gay couples from adopting though. Makes no sense. — Scoop (@Scoop36431703) September 4, 2021

All you ever said was bad things about him on The View — Heather Stock (@serendipity9926) September 5, 2021

Meghan, please, you could not care one bit about these 2 lovely men! You always have to insert yourself into everything…stop talking out of both sides of your mouth. — Debra H. Gold (@DebraGold7) September 4, 2021

You hate him come on now — johnizonline (@johnizonline) September 4, 2021

She be attacking Pete and infrastructure next week. — Yvonne Mullet (@YvonneMullet) September 5, 2021

Reading the hateful comments to your tweet is just a reminder of who your followers are and Your hate hate speech each and every day … Pete Buttigieg does not need your congratulations — Tracey Schwartz (@phillygirl11) September 4, 2021

Over the years, McCain frequently used her platform on The View as well as Twitter to trash Buttigieg.

During the 2020 Democratic primaries she dismissed his historical candidacy as nothing more than a “sparkly, shiny object” with no substance or appeal to anyone beyond LGBTQ voters. When he went on to win the Iowa primary, she mocked his victory as nothing more than a “participation trophy” then accused him of “millennial” behavior.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.