Another day, another vapid remark from podcaster Meghan McCain.

Yesterday, John McCain’s daughter retweeted a post by Kamala Harris that said, “Trust women. Trust them to make decisions about their own body, health care, and future.”

Since Roe v Wade was overturned by the conservative Supreme Court in 2022, the majority of Americans now say abortion should be legal, according to Pew Research. And the idea that women–like all people–should be free to make their own decisions about lives is also not terribly revolutionary. Most would agree that freedom is a positive thing.

But for whatever reason, McCain found Harris’ tweet so egregious that she felt the need to fire off a transphobic retort that said: “You and your party have to define what a woman is first.”

You and your party have to define what a woman is first. https://t.co/k3kzR6IloX — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 13, 2024

Girl, please.

It’s unclear who McCain, an anti-Trump Republican, was trying to appeal to with the tweet, but as many pointed out in the comments, parroting extreme far-right transphobic attack lines doesn’t really appeal to anyone. Other than extreme far-right transphobes, that is… which, evidently, is who she has become since quitting The View and launching her podcast.

This plays well to the far right but not to moderates like me. I’m not interested in going back to the attacks on transgender people.



Everyone trying to force people to acknowledge biology to prove a point because they have a problem with how someone else identifies or lives is… — GirlwithaGun (@HaleyGirlWaGun) August 13, 2024

Remember when you were anti-hate? Your parents must be so ashamed of how far you’ve fallen. pic.twitter.com/DXWtiUXeNf — Abel (Tío Sam) Delgado🇺🇸🪷💛🐝🇺🇸 (@abelsdelgado305) August 14, 2024

this is actually really disappointing coming from you Meghan. — Skyler Elmore (@sky18bhs) August 13, 2024

What happened to your position on transgender people ? pic.twitter.com/YXhoqFBmrv — Zongo the Zischer (@ZZischer) August 13, 2024

It’s an unfortunate albeit not terribly shocking turn made by a mean and humorless 39-year-old woman who once served on the GLAAD National Board of Directors, used to call herself an LGBTQ+ ally, and claims to love RuPaul’s Drag Race.

McCain’s transphobic tweet comes off the heels of another idiotic thing she said last week, when she tried to shade the Harris/Walz campaign for its now-viral $40 camouflage hat that sold out in 30 minutes, bringing $1 million into the campaign in under an hour, and is now on backorder until the end of September.

“Putting someone in a camo hat doesn’t make them a moderate or appealing to red state people. No one is that dumb,” she tweeted, only to be reminded of that time her father did the exact same thing in 2008 when he was running for president alongside Sarah Palin.

No one is that dumb, indeed!

Well, except maybe one person.