Meghan McCain insists she’s not a Karen in Election Day op-ed, whole entire internet begs to differ

It’s Election Day!

All across the country, voters are hitting the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. It’s an exciting (and nerve-racking) day! And Meghan McCain has decided to mark the occasion by publishing another whiney op-ed about it in a British tabloid.

In her latest column for the Daily Mail, the former The View co-host laments about how “soccer moms” have been rebranded as “Karens” in recent years, then she awkwardly tries to reclaim the term before ultimately deciding that, actually, no, she’s not a Karen, she’s a woman, hear her roar!

Related: Meghan McCain uses gay best friend to show that, contrary to popular belief, she DOES have friends

“What is a ‘Karen’, anyway?” she writes. “Generally, it’s a derogatory term for a particular type of white woman.”

“The angry woman who calls the manager in the store over a slight inconvenience. The frantic woman filmed having a public meltdown. And often, their freak-outs are directed at people of color.”

That’s more or less and accurate definition.

Here’s how Urban Dictionary defines the term “Karen”:

Middle aged woman, typically blonde, makes solutions to others’ problems an inconvenience to her although she isn’t even remotely affected. Karen sues the local city council after they installed a new STOP sign that hides the sun from her window for two minutes a day. The sign was installed after a school boy on his bicycle was hit by a speeding driver and died. Karen refuses to wear a face mask for her 5 minute trip to the supermarket during a pandemic. She harasses the workers, asks to see the manager and threatens to sue. Karen complains that her favorite parking spot was replaced by a ramp for wheel chairs. She parks her car in the old spot anyway and shoots a vlog about it.

In her Election Day column published in the U.K., McCain–who is John McCain’s daughter, in case anyone forgot–calls the whole Karen phenomenon deeply offensive. Repulsive, even!

“[C]an you imagine any other racial group in America being given a label in 2022?” she writes. “Repulsively, white women have become a legitimate target of left-wing ridicule.”

Related: Meghan McCain outdoes herself yet again in latest attempt at being basic

But, she says, this is going to backfire. Liberals will see after all today’s election talleys are in that suburban white women are “not going to be lectured or shamed.” It’s going to be “the revenge of the ‘Karens’,” she says.

“Democrats are going to have a very bad night,” she writes, adding, “A huge percentage of ‘Soccer mom/Karens’ will be pulling the lever for the GOP. Shaming women for all the evils in society, and now for caring about their families, is the most toxic and destructive political strategy in modern history.”

“We are not soccer moms. We are not Karens,” McCain writes, after literally just calling herself and other white women exactly that. “We are women–and today, hear us roar.”

This morning, McCain wished everyone a Happy Election Day by sharing the column on Twitter.

Now, let’s have a look at how folx are responding to it…

The country is literally blowing up and this is what you write about – in a sexist newspaper no less — bekindbestrong66 (@Cfaf2022) November 8, 2022

Thanks Karen mccain. — SPEAKFRIENDANDENTER (@SPEAKFRIENDENTR) November 8, 2022

Can’t wait to vote today!! Blue all the way 💙 — Kelly G. (@nailem10) November 8, 2022

We’ve heard you for years. You’re definitely a Karen. — Ken Edmonds (@kenedmonds) November 8, 2022

Ah yes—-the privileged white woman voting GOP because of a temporary increase in gas and food prices —-over the civil rights and liberties of those not privileged. GOP removing women’s autonomy and LGBT equality—but sure temporary high gas prices are MUCH more important ..ok — RMDMore (@RMDMore) November 8, 2022

Believe me when I say- you are NOT a spokeswoman for all white females in this country. Not by a long shot. — Stacey (@StaceyVA2022) November 8, 2022

You are literally the biggest Karen on the planet — Despalighto (Leet) (@LeetMor) November 8, 2022

Unless they act like one I’m old enough to remember your party calling certain women Welfare Queens. — james robinson (@mannybrown43) November 8, 2022

You kind of are a serious Karen nutmeg — Swimmer (@pissedindi401) November 8, 2022

And while you’re addressing women’s and name calling please address the two times Impeached one term president calling the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi an (ANIMAL) at a rally in ohio last night with a cheering crowd. 🙄 — Janis conley (@Janisconley18) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile over at the ranch – https://t.co/n7JP3mCL6S — Bethanie Cabral (@Bethanie_Cabral) November 8, 2022

You are so bitter . It is sad — larke foster (@LarkeFoster) November 8, 2022

Related: Just when we didn’t think Meghan McCain could get any meaner, this happened…