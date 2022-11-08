Meghan McCain insists she’s not a Karen in Election Day op-ed, whole entire internet begs to differ

It’s Election Day!
All across the country, voters are hitting the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. It’s an exciting (and nerve-racking) day! And Meghan McCain has decided to mark the occasion by publishing another whiney op-ed about it in a British tabloid.
In her latest column for the Daily Mail, the former The View co-host laments about how “soccer moms” have been rebranded as “Karens” in recent years, then she awkwardly tries to reclaim the term before ultimately deciding that, actually, no, she’s not a Karen, she’s a woman, hear her roar!
“What is a ‘Karen’, anyway?” she writes. “Generally, it’s a derogatory term for a particular type of white woman.”
“The angry woman who calls the manager in the store over a slight inconvenience. The frantic woman filmed having a public meltdown. And often, their freak-outs are directed at people of color.”
That’s more or less and accurate definition.
Here’s how Urban Dictionary defines the term “Karen”:
Middle aged woman, typically blonde, makes solutions to others’ problems an inconvenience to her although she isn’t even remotely affected.
Karen sues the local city council after they installed a new STOP sign that hides the sun from her window for two minutes a day. The sign was installed after a school boy on his bicycle was hit by a speeding driver and died.
Karen refuses to wear a face mask for her 5 minute trip to the supermarket during a pandemic. She harasses the workers, asks to see the manager and threatens to sue.
Karen complains that her favorite parking spot was replaced by a ramp for wheel chairs. She parks her car in the old spot anyway and shoots a vlog about it.
In her Election Day column published in the U.K., McCain–who is John McCain’s daughter, in case anyone forgot–calls the whole Karen phenomenon deeply offensive. Repulsive, even!
“[C]an you imagine any other racial group in America being given a label in 2022?” she writes. “Repulsively, white women have become a legitimate target of left-wing ridicule.”
But, she says, this is going to backfire. Liberals will see after all today’s election talleys are in that suburban white women are “not going to be lectured or shamed.” It’s going to be “the revenge of the ‘Karens’,” she says.
“Democrats are going to have a very bad night,” she writes, adding, “A huge percentage of ‘Soccer mom/Karens’ will be pulling the lever for the GOP. Shaming women for all the evils in society, and now for caring about their families, is the most toxic and destructive political strategy in modern history.”
“We are not soccer moms. We are not Karens,” McCain writes, after literally just calling herself and other white women exactly that. “We are women–and today, hear us roar.”
This morning, McCain wished everyone a Happy Election Day by sharing the column on Twitter.
Happy Election Day! ??
New ?@DailyMail? column: https://t.co/K4ICGIHN4O
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 8, 2022
Now, let’s have a look at how folx are responding to it…
The country is literally blowing up and this is what you write about – in a sexist newspaper no less
— bekindbestrong66 (@Cfaf2022) November 8, 2022
Thanks Karen mccain.
— SPEAKFRIENDANDENTER (@SPEAKFRIENDENTR) November 8, 2022
Can’t wait to vote today!! Blue all the way 💙
— Kelly G. (@nailem10) November 8, 2022
We’ve heard you for years. You’re definitely a Karen.
— Ken Edmonds (@kenedmonds) November 8, 2022
Ah yes—-the privileged white woman voting GOP because of a temporary increase in gas and food prices —-over the civil rights and liberties of those not privileged. GOP removing women’s autonomy and LGBT equality—but sure temporary high gas prices are MUCH more important ..ok
— RMDMore (@RMDMore) November 8, 2022
Believe me when I say- you are NOT a spokeswoman for all white females in this country. Not by a long shot.
— Stacey (@StaceyVA2022) November 8, 2022
You are literally the biggest Karen on the planet
— Despalighto (Leet) (@LeetMor) November 8, 2022
Unless they act like one I’m old enough to remember your party calling certain women Welfare Queens.
— james robinson (@mannybrown43) November 8, 2022
You kind of are a serious Karen nutmeg
— Swimmer (@pissedindi401) November 8, 2022
And while you’re addressing women’s and name calling please address the two times Impeached one term president calling the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi an (ANIMAL) at a rally in ohio last night with a cheering crowd. 🙄
— Janis conley (@Janisconley18) November 8, 2022
Meanwhile over at the ranch – https://t.co/n7JP3mCL6S
— Bethanie Cabral (@Bethanie_Cabral) November 8, 2022
You are so bitter . It is sad
— larke foster (@LarkeFoster) November 8, 2022
11 Comments
Kangol2
She is literally the definition of a “Karen,” a term that she clearly seems to have missed not even being on trend in 2022 (Meghan, dial back a few years through the haze)! She’s a hyper-privileged, know-nothing, right-wing defending nincompoop whose main claim to fame was her late father, a war hero, US Senator (with a mixed record) and presidential candidate. She adds zero to any conversation, which she makes all about her. Whatever happens tonight, she should do us all a favor and GO AWAY!
abfab
And her husband is even more confused than she is. They named their baby Liberty…..that about says it all. I wonder if the middle name is ‘don’t take away my freedoms’.
Mr. Stadnick
Just when I thought I had forgotten about that wretched crone she rears her insipid head in a trashy foreign tabloid.
cynthia_foxe
goood god she is one of the most repulsive ladys ever to stain our eyeballs in the media….TOXIC
abfab
Next would be Jeannine Pyro, Laura Ingrahorn, Tuckkker Carlson and the list goes on and on and on. The View was must see TV when she was there. Just waiting for her head to explode and seeing her strom off the stage with her hair on fire!
abfab
I’d like to read more about the acid queen who did her hair.
abfab
She hated that they sat her on the side end of the table. She tried but there was nothing she could wear or drape over and hide her big fat bottom.
sgonnell877
Perhaps ignorant, entitled, middle aged white women should stop acting in such a repulsive manner; you know, to avoid being referred to as “Karen’s.” This applies to you too Meghan.
StuMi
People never cease to amaze me. Literally nobody cares, sweetie. Nobody. Despite your desperate attempts to stay (be?) relevant.
bachy
And that was Karen K. McKarengton, president of the American Karen Society.
abfab
LOL………..with Paris Denard as VP.