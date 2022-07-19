Meghan McCain rants against Prince Harry: “I am sick of him”

Prince Harry gave a speech to the United Nations general assembly in New York yesterday. He was a guest speaker at an event to mark Nelson Mandela International Day. In a 30-minute address, the Duke of Sussex spoke out against a “global assault on democracy and freedom”.

He talked about the “havoc” of climate change, the “horrific war” in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the dangers of misinformation. A reference to “the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States” was taken by many as a reference to the recent SCOTUS reversal on Roe v. Wade.

“How many of us feel battered, helpless, in the face of a seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation?” asked Prince Harry. “This has been a painful year in a painful decade.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan, stepped down from Royal duties in early 2020 and are now based in California. They returned to the UK briefly earlier this summer, with their two children, to attend events taking place as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum jubilee.

The Prince told the audience the world was at a “pivotal moment”. With regards to climate change, he said “will only grow worse unless our leaders lead, unless the countries represented by the seats in this hallowed hall make the decisions — the daring, transformative decisions — that our world needs to save humanity.”

Speaking of Nelson Mandela, he said the late South African leader was, “not only a man of conscience, he was a man of action”.

One person distinctly unimpressed by the speech was former The View co-host Meghan McCain. She used her column in Britain’s Daily Mail to blast the “woke” Prince.

In a nutshell, McCain took affront to him moving to the US and talking of threats to democracy and thought him a hypocrite for addressing climate change.

McCain blasted Harry’s speech as “rambling, unfocused … confusing and wildly insulting to the undoubtedly few Americans, who may have been watching.”

She continued, “He has lived here all of 20 minutes, yet he has decided that makes him an expert.

“Being a Duke (or a Duchess for that matter) means next to nothing in America. It confers nothing other than superficial celebrity clout and social media clicks.”

“Just because one may disagree with the outcome of a Supreme Court ruling, does not make it a threat to democracy.”

She goes on to say, “Harry and Meghan Markel [sic] chose to seek woke-asylum here in the United States because — as they infamously told the world — the Royal family was just too racist to endure.”

She reminds Harry, “This is not your home country. In fact, my country went to war against yours so that we’d never have to be subject to a royal lecture ever again.”

She goes on to call Harry a hypocrite for talking about climate change but traveling around the world on private jets. She says instead of using his speech to solely pay tribute to Mandela, “[Harry] must get in his virtue-signaling. He must let you know that he thinks America is a mess and that he is judging it from his lectern.

“I for one am sick of this and sick of him.”

She ends by suggesting, “If it is so terrible here and our Constitution is so terrible, feel free to leave. Canada might be a better fit.”

Online, McCain’s words have provoked a mixed response. Although some agreed with her vitriolic attack, others strongly disagreed.

Wait. You spent all last week being attacked because you were somebody’s daughter and now your attacking some guy who in the news because he has a famous family? — Jodee Stock (@StockJodee) July 19, 2022

Is Meghan McCain trying to build a career by using Harry and Meghan’s names? — Agathe de Lili-Brazen Hussy (@AgathedeLili) July 18, 2022

His wife is American, as are his children. Their family has chosen to live in this country. He has every right to speak about what he sees as wrong with this country. — Lillian Lopeman (@llopeman) July 18, 2022

Harry has free speech, you don’t have to agree with him. You obviously don’t so don’t listen. He and wife seem to trigger you. Also if you took the word “woke” out of your rant, would you be able to write? It’s your crutch. — Eileen gordon 🍀🐬🌻☮️🇺🇦 (@Eileeng27736970) July 18, 2022

A true patriot is not afraid to criticize their country. — Tinoladobo (@Tinoladobo) July 18, 2022