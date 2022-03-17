Meghan McCain has resorted to accusing teenagers on TikTok of spreading pro-Biden propaganda

John McCain’s daughter is at it again!

In her latest op-ed for The Daily Mail, Meghan McCain accuses President Biden of using TikTokers to spread government propaganda after the White House held a Zoom meeting with roughly 30 influencers last week.

No, seriously, that’s what she’s arguing.

McCain specifically targets 18-year-old TikToker Ellie Zeiler, who posted a video about how Russia’s attack on Ukraine is impacting gas prices in the United States shortly after the meeting.

“Now, with Putin starting this horrific fight between Ukraine and Russia, nobody wants to work with him and do international trade… so with people being scared of war and limited resources prices are bound to go up,” Zeiler explained in the video.

Speaking to The Teen Mag recently, Zeiler said she considers herself a “big activist” for human rights.

“I love that I can use my voice to speak up on my platform to shed light onto these topics and spread word,” she said. “From me speaking out, I feel that people are getting to know me better, because activism is something that is significant to me.”

McCain, who makes several digs at Zeiler’s age throughout the op-ed, calls the young influencer’s take on gas prices “inaccurate on its face.”

“It is Biden’s policies, not just the war in Ukraine, that have driven inflation and led to rising energy prices, and no amount of TikToks will hide this,” she argues. “But the more troubling aspect here is that it is a priority for the administration to feed TikTok stars their spin.”

“Let’s simply call this what this is: A propaganda play on behalf of the Biden administration, using the goodwill of very young people to naively do their bidding.”

We’d argue what’s more “troubling” is a 37-year-old woman using her platform to falsely accuse a teenager of spreading government propaganda and being too stupid to know better. (BTW, Zeiler was recently accepted into Harvard.)

We also can’t help but notice the irony of McCain attacking a young person for being interested in politics when she herself elbowed her way onto her father’s presidential campaign when she was in her early 20s then wrote a horribly-reviewed tell-all book about it.

From there, McCain proceeds to ramble on (and on) about how TikTok is evil and how she will never create content for the platform, nor will she allow her 17-month-old daughter to, before trashing White House press secretary Jen Psaki (yawn) and attacking President Biden (again).

“Unless Biden somehow is able to course correct his administration in the coming months, he will be remembered as a weak, Jimmy Carter-esque figure who further divided our country and potentially ushered in another economic depression,” she concludes.

“Maybe a good place for Biden to start turning it around would be leveling with the American people–not trying to spin us.”

Here’s how people are responding to Meghan’s latest “think piece”…

