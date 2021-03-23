Meghan McCain is super sorry for saying racist things about Asians, urges people to “Stop Asian Hate”

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, says she’s really, really sorry about expressing anti-Asian sentiment in the past, particularly that time she used the racist term “China virus” on network television when referring to COVID-19.

In a tweet yesterday, McCain spoke out against the horrific uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes lately, while adding that she wanted to “apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

“I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community,” McCain tweeted. “There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

"I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump's racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda." — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 22, 2021

McCain’s apology came just days after six Asian women were shot to death in Atlanta by a white suspect who told police that his attacks were fueled by sexual frustration. Afterwards, she posted a meme calling for people to “Stop Asian Hate” along with three broken heart emojis.

But her mea culpa yesterday was not well-received by people on Twitter. Many found it insincere and said it was just McCain putting out a statement to downplay her past remarks and make herself feel better.

“I apologize the video of me resurfaced” — Wyatt (@jwmcnaughton) March 22, 2021

Yet you were okay with people calling covid-19 the China virus. pic.twitter.com/gsps403lR7 — Vanessa (@vbutler88) March 22, 2021

You know it’s a genuine apology when it’s word for word the apology a “representative” gave to Entertainment Weekly” but with “I” instead of her name. pic.twitter.com/76VLQmQv7B — Eamon Paton-Usry (@Eamon2Please) March 22, 2021

If you didn’t have such garbage politics in the first place, you wouldn’t have to make “too little too late’ apologies. Take a long, hard look at where you’re getting your bad ideas. — Eileen 🌁 ANTIFA REP, GOOGLE EMPLOYEES UNION (@Percysperson) March 22, 2021

She also didn’t believe maternity leave was vital until she had her daughter. Maybe when her daughter comes home from school telling how they had to hide because there was a shooter, she will change her mind about guns because, u know, until she goes through it is when it matters — that girl (@JGSG121) March 23, 2021

Watch her cry about cancel culture after she contributed to the anti-Asian rhetoric Trump was spewing. It’s sad how rich people will only change when they feel like their money is in jeopardy. But hey, it’s up to the Asian community to forgive you on this so you better 🙏🏾 they do — Jewel Smith-Rudolph (@jewelwilliams80) March 22, 2021

Do better. Also, if you really mean it apologize on The View because that’s where you encouraged racism. — Zoey’s Mom (@singlesister45) March 22, 2021

Trying to get ahead of whatever is about to surface? — Megan (@jamiehicks50) March 22, 2021

Please relay to whoever wrote this for you that it sounds insincere. — Marie J. (@MarieJ19) March 22, 2021

Here’s video of McCain from one year ago defending the use of the term “China virus” and saying people can call it “whatever they want.”

TRUMP CALLS COVID-19 “CHINESE VIRUS”: After sparking criticism for using the term, the president defended himself saying he “had to call it where it came from” — the co-hosts react. https://t.co/5ED5cehetN pic.twitter.com/az5HXhHmyH — The View (@TheView) March 18, 2020

