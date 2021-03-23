too little too late

Meghan McCain is super sorry for saying racist things about Asians, urges people to “Stop Asian Hate”

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, says she’s really, really sorry about expressing anti-Asian sentiment in the past, particularly that time she used the racist term “China virus” on network television when referring to COVID-19.

In a tweet yesterday, McCain spoke out against the horrific uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes lately, while adding that she wanted to “apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

“I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community,” McCain tweeted. “There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

McCain’s apology came just days after six Asian women were shot to death in Atlanta by a white suspect who told police that his attacks were fueled by sexual frustration. Afterwards, she posted a meme calling for people to “Stop Asian Hate” along with three broken heart emojis.

But her mea culpa yesterday was not well-received by people on Twitter. Many found it insincere and said it was just McCain putting out a statement to downplay her past remarks and make herself feel better.

Here’s video of McCain from one year ago defending the use of the term “China virus” and saying people can call it “whatever they want.”

