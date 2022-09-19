Meghan McCain talks trash, Don Lemon’s career shakeup, and House of the Dragon’s homophobia problem

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
BAD WORDS: California man pleads guilty to threatening to “shoot up and bomb” Merriam-Webster’s offices over LGBTQ inclusive definitions in the dictionary. [CBS News]
THE WRONG STUFF: Pro-Trump dating app backed by gay right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel hasn’t even officially launched yet and it’s already being rejected. [Daily Beast]
NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT: Man posts Craigslist ad “looking for gay man” to party with his wife for $30 an hour.
HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL: Lance Bass weighs in on whether Britney Spears will ever return to music, says “I see her back on that stage at some point.” [Rolling Stone]
HOUSE OF HOMOPHOBIA: HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of Dragon” accused of being homophobic for its treatment of LGBTQ characters. [Los Angeles Times]
MEAN GIRL: Meghan McCain trashes the family of her conservative replacement on The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, by calling her father “a very famous homophobe and racist who started birtherism.”
LEMONS INTO LEMONADE: CNN’s Don Lemon says he was “not demoted” and his upcoming move from primetime evening anchor to morning show host was his decision. [CNN]
HISTORY REVISED: Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy on LGBTQ issues is still very much up for debate. [NBC News]
GOP DEATH WATCH: Gay-hating, “religious freedom” loving Republican Linda Paulson announces she will be on the ballot for the District 12 Senate race in Utah via… rap video?
Vince
Ha the worst rap ever. So she’s pro religious freedom/traditional family aka hate the gays and pro free speech as long as it doesn’t include anyone else’s.
“Oh and not sure how the house of dragons is homophobic. secret would be revealed. But the sequence still amounts to a man, after being approached by a gay man who knows his secret, beating the gay man to death.”
I guess it could be interpreted as homophobic. I just saw the guy as seriously messed up after being rebuffed by the princess and his life being turned upside down.
johncp56
Keep your religious freedom out of my GOV, they say less Gov as long as they are judging everyone!! hate with a choke collar!
abfab
MMcFlame is always trying to wriggle her way out of shit. What do the kids call that now, backpeddleing? Unpacking? God is this woman ever a scumbag.
abfab
Did you see the latest Betty Bowers today? She is too good. Ya know, she doesn’t even need to try to make DeSantisss look dumb..he just is!
Ken_K
Can we PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just drop Meghan McCain into a black hole so any mention of her ever escapes again? I know who her father is, and I don’t give a sh*t what she says.
I skipped over the item about her, but I really wish she would just disappear forever.
PLEASE!
bachy
Looks like Meghan is using all the filters known to mankind in 2022.
Just.my.opinion
Please, I beg of you, no more Meghan McCain.
humble charlie
i love meghan mccain. she’s so thin-skinned! but underneath that thin skin is a lot of…
dbmcvey
House of Dragon just continues the mistreatment of gays from Game of Thrones.
dbmcvey
This seems right for Meghan.