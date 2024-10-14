Meghan McCain should put her phone down.

The mockable podcaster has a history of owning herself on social media, whether it’s going full-blown transphobe while attacking Kamala Harris or revealing she actually knows nothing about gay people.

This past week, McCain has been melting down over Harris invoking her father on the campaign trail. During a recent event in Arizona, the Vice President mentioned how John McCain supported her when she was a freshman senator from California.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

“He says, ‘Kid, come over here. You’re going to make a great senator,'” Harris said. “You know, we didn’t agree on everything, but, man, I mean, what about an incredible American hero?”

Vice President Harris shares a John McCain story: 'You're gonna make a great senator.' pic.twitter.com/MkMA9T3hkx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 12, 2024

While that seems to be an innocuous anecdote, McCain didn’t appreciate Harris praising her dad. She ripped into the Democratic nominee, accusing her of turning the late senator into a political prop.

“Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending on the political moment you need to bastardize his memory for…,” she posted. “But please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris….”

The irony of Meghan caterwauling about Harris mentioning her father, before using his name in an attention-seeking threat, is not lost on us. The former View co-host continued her online tantrum from there.

“And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea,” she declared.

It’s fair to say that Meghan’s missive… did not land!

💅 💅 💅

And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 11, 2024

Consider this… I will start spilling the tea as well. https://t.co/h9hMI49PgZ pic.twitter.com/IlUoliGfKK — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) October 12, 2024

yesss slay the tea boots the house down purrr period period miss mawmass spilled and the floor is WET queen https://t.co/HFdBs2D0i8 — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) October 13, 2024

I wrote a book about your dad in '08, as I'm sure you know, Meghan. So go ahead and do it, nepo.



Then I'll share what your father's advisors & others close to him told me he really thought about you. Things I had no reason to publish except to be cruel, but will happily share… pic.twitter.com/htsT2mQdp8 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) October 13, 2024

A one-time member of the GLAAD National Board of Directors, Meghan used to call herself an LGBTQ+ ally, and claims to love Drag Race. But her embrace of the queer community seems to be in the past.

Over the summer, she employed a far-right transphobic line to criticize Harris. “You and your party have to define what a woman is first,” McCain wrote in response to a post from Kamala about supporting reproductive rights. (Perhaps Meghan’s politics are becoming more closely aligned with her husband’s, who runs the far-right Federalist.)

What happened to your position on transgender people ? pic.twitter.com/YXhoqFBmrv — Zongo the Zischer (@ZZischer) August 13, 2024

Shortly thereafter, McCain claimed she was the victim of online bullying. “I’m allowed to not like Governor Walz and no amount of histrionic bullying or evoking my family on social media is going to get me to say different. I don’t like or trust Governor Walz–go get your smelling salts,” she posted.

While Meghan isn’t supporting Trump, the self-proclaimed “political nepo baby” (groan) seems to be allocating more efforts towards tearing down the Democratic ticket than the man who mocked her father as a “loser” for being captured in the Vietnam War.

Trump has repeatedly attacked John McCain, even posthumously.

“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” he said in March 2019… six months after McCain’s passing.

Harris, meanwhile, has demonstrated a longstanding affinity for the Arizona Republican. She laid a wreath at his memorial site in Vietnam on the three-year anniversary of his death.

Long synonymous with the GOP, members of the McCain family have moved away from the Republican Party in response to Trump’s continued desecration of the iconic senator. The late senator’s widow, Cindy, crossed party lines and endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 (she’s currently the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture).

Last month, John McCain’s youngest son, Army 1st Lt. Jimmy McCain, announced he was backing Harris for president. He said he couldn’t tolerate Trump’s repeated digs at the military, citing an incident between the Trump campaign and workers at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Jimmy McCain affirmed his support for the Harris-Walz ticket with a selfie.

So proud to be with Senator John McCain’s son Jim McCain and @RubenGallego.



They are showing America what it means to put country first. pic.twitter.com/k65K5PvX8V — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 10, 2024

Meghan, of course, made the moment about herself. She said there’s no family drama, while indicating she remains the only member of her family staying true to her father’s roots…

“I won’t endorse Harris (or Trump) because I am still a principled conservative, just like my dad was his entire life,” she posted.

Yeah… that tea is ice cold as well!

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.