Meghan McCain threw herself a pity party on Twitter last night but nobody was interested in attending

By

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, had a bad case of the sorry-for-herself blues last night on Twitter. Unfortunately for her, nobody cared.

“Twitter comments and chatter are hurting me today for the first time in a really, really long time,” the toxic TV queen tweeted at 9:41 p.m. last night. “It’s hard to reconcile that my daughter can read this stuff some day… All I can say is I do my best every single day and have the best of intentions in my heart.”

OK, first of all, why is Meghan McCain sitting up at night reading tweets about herself? Like, who does that?

Second, does she really think her daughter is going to spend her free time when she grows up scrolling through 20+ years of old tweets about her mom?

Oh, and third, what about all the hurtful things she, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, has said about other people over the years? Has she ever considered how their children might feel about it?

And now, the responses…

