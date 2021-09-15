Meghan McCain has Twitter tantrum after not being invited to Met Gala, claims to “love fashion”

In general, when a person says they “don’t care” about something and then they proceed to trash it anyway, it’s usually a pretty good indicator that they do, indeed, care. Such appears to be the case with Meghan McCain and the Met Gala.

This week, John McCain’s daughter took to Twitter to whine about how she wasn’t invited to stupid she thinks the Met Gala is, even though she loves fashion, and to criticize people for living in excess and not donating more money to food banks.

“Am I allowed to not care about the Met Gala?” she wrote. “I love fashion as much as the next woman but would have been pretty amazing if all those celebrities took the 35K it costs for a table and donated it to essential workers and food banks in the country. The time of excess seems dated.”

Am I allowed to not care about the Met Gala? I love fashion as much as the next woman but would have been pretty amazing if all those celebrities took the 35K it costs for a table and donated it to essential workers and food banks in the country. The time of excess seems dated. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 14, 2021

The Met Gala is, in fact, a charity event. It funds the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Also, the vast majority of the celebrities who attended Monday night’s soiree also work with a number of other charities, including food banks.

Considering she got her degree in art history, you’d think McCain, who is reported to be worth around $10 million, would already know this and would understand how museum fundraisers work. Then again, considering she’s, well, Meghan McCain, maybe that’s expecting too much of her.

Now, here are some of the responses to her “I totally don’t care!” tweet…

Evidently you do care about the Met Gala.

And how much have you donated to essential workers and food banks? — Blaidd (@Blaidd3_14159) September 14, 2021

Says (Megan McCain) a supporter of the Republican Party which stopped poor kids having free school meals!!! — martin J mcmahon (@MartinJmcmah) September 14, 2021

Um, it’s a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And most tables are paid for by corporations (tax deductible!). Glad you’re concerned about essential workers though so can we count on you to use your platform to help raise wages for them? — Judy W (@judemonster) September 14, 2021

Better idea. Instead of billionares shooting themselves in to space, maybe they could start paying taxes! — Leslie Jones (@Spiker715) September 14, 2021

Oh, jeez, sounds like sour grapes for not getting invited. It’s a fundraiser. Just bc it’s not the fund you may want to support right now, it’s still an important one, and I also bet that 90% of the attendees have also donated to covid related causes. Why don’t you donate $35k? — TeeRav (@TheOnlyRealTrav) September 14, 2021

You would think she would care about museums since she has an art history degree FFS. pic.twitter.com/pIXfWgDNGi — Moon til Noon #SaveLodge49 (@moontilnoon) September 14, 2021

Someone didn’t get invited……. — Laura Reed (@Reed626) September 14, 2021

Doesn’t the Gala fund the Met? Information is always good. So are the arts. Perhaps if republicans weren’t always defunding social services, those donations to food banks, etc., as necessities, would be a moot point. Just curious how much you have donated to arts or food this yr. — Diane 🇺🇸Biden is My President {45 is 5150 Gone} (@NorisDiDi) September 14, 2021

We’ve seen how you dress, and what you do your hair and makeup. You, ma’am, do not “love fashion”. Sorry you weren’t invited. pic.twitter.com/51t4NhjVSn — Just Me (@jerkurselfasoda) September 14, 2021

Meghan believes that fundraisers to help museums is “excess” and “dated”. Meanwhile she is complaining that those essential workers are lazy when it is unsafe for them to work. Hey Meghan, why don’t you donate some money and buy a clue. — Vaccinated Host Body (@Jamie_Wisconsin) September 14, 2021

