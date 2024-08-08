Kamala Harris saw Donald Trump‘s $400 gold sneakers and raised him a $40 camo hat.

On Tuesday, hours after naming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, the Harris campaign released new presidential merch in the form of the now-viral camouflage hat with orange embroidered “Harris Walz” across the front.

Completely unaware of the hit it would become, the campaign initially only made 3,000 hats that sold out in less than 30 minutes.

Over one million dollars in hats were sold within the first day, with thousands on back order. Currently, the next batch of hats are expected to be released by mid-September.

Right off the bat, Gen Z fans of pop princess Chappell Roan noticed the resemblance to the singer’s own hunting-themed merch.

It soon launched a million memes, which eventually led the “Pink Pony Club” singer to question the hat’s authenticity.

is this real https://t.co/4HBBEQuo7q — Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) August 7, 2024

It’s unclear if someone on Team Harris was purposely inspired by Roan’s hat, but it was yet another example of the campaign aligning with the youth vote. Also, not surprising since “kamala IS brat” after all.

Needless to say, the hat’s success quickly drew outrage from many on the right.

While you’d expect it from the MAGA cult, even avowed Trump-hating Republican podcaster Meghan McCain couldn’t help but add her two cents of attempted shade.

“Putting someone in a camo hat doesn’t make them a moderate or appealing to red state people,” the ex-View nepo baby tweeted. “No one is that dumb.”

Shockingly, she didn’t get the reaction she was expecting.

I’ve given up on hoping you’d swing back to a sort of reasonable Republican. Saddens me. You are determined to get Yam Tits elected. — NewYawkerTawker (@NYTalker) August 7, 2024

Wow McCain, The View really was your only way of remaining relevant, now you’ve resulted to pandering to the same guy who called your late father a “Loser”. Clown of the day goes to Meghan McCain. — MartyAtLarge🇺🇸 (@PeopleForMarty) August 7, 2024

And like clockwork, McCain’s misguided comment also managed to tick off the gays.

Many were quick to remind the 39-year-old, whose husband runs the far-right website The Federalist, that camouflage isn’t just the domain of conservative firebrands.

I am a gay liberal Jew in Los Angeles and I have killed and gutted more ducks and pheasants than you could ever imagine, Ms. McCain, so do not behave as though you own camo, the second amendment, or the flag. https://t.co/cooHfJz5Gr — Guy Branum (@guybranum) August 7, 2024

Apparently many straight people didn’t know the gays have been wearing camo and hunting attire for years now???



This hat did not fall out of a coconut tree pic.twitter.com/cdGjLDKRu6 — Jessica (Ka) Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) August 7, 2024

This is classic trend mistake Meghan, and I totally understand why no queer people want to be friends with you but, camo is gay now. https://t.co/B9uhywRZow — worm buxx (@kayteterry) August 7, 2024

So I pre-ordered this hat because I love the idea of liberals (gays) taking camo and hunting from the conservs. I had no idea it was a Chapell Roan reference. Can’t wait to be the cool dad in Hell’s Kitchen, telling twinks they gotta register to vote. ?? pic.twitter.com/vNPGZHdYsy — Sean Barry Parsons® (@SeanBParsons) August 7, 2024

Despite being a huge Real Housewives fan and friends with Andy Cohen, McCain was not aware that gays have been rockin’ camo looks years before the Kamala or Chappell Roan merch ever trended online.

From military-themed circuit parties to the latest Andrew Christian jockstrap, camo is most definitely for the gays.

As you wait for the Kamala hat to be re-stocked, check out more gays proving camouflage has always been queer AF.

Omg I just walked past a table of gays all wearing real tree camo hats at Tartine while I was wearing my real tree camo hat. I’ll never recover from this. — ??God’s Lil Princess?? (@PrincessPanocha) May 6, 2024

The camouflage print and Pride get perfectly matched in a stunning print on a 4-way stretch fabric! Take a look at the uber-sexy Andrew Christian – Pride Camouflage Mesh Air Jock:https://t.co/clDIzmuDuj pic.twitter.com/luB35BSQxy — Men and Underwear (@MenAndUnderwear) September 18, 2022

This would make a great card, wheres Don Jr card? If you dont know, thats Pete Buttigieg. He joined our military and carried a rifle to defend our country. This is the kind of person that makes good hero's, not liars, grifters and spoiled rich kids! , pic.twitter.com/MeQ9qgpMEz — Risque@Jail Cpt Cornbread (@RisqueJailCpt) December 17, 2022

Providing neon camo #realness at he #gym this morning. Totally ready for My trip to Canada today! #andrewchristian pic.twitter.com/1YYHYOTNvn — Andrew Christian (@andrewchristian) June 19, 2014

I love seeing gays in camo/ hunting print clothes lmao like baby what???! Come on duck dynasty — uh•lee•us (@eeliias02) November 13, 2023

When they try to tell you gays don’t wear camo pic.twitter.com/KOaprB2XWD — ?Lydia Not Deetz (@ObviTimelessLJ) March 24, 2019

nothing like chaotic gays in camo pic.twitter.com/kWJQ8TZBOC — briget™ (@dbhnoir) January 31, 2021

it is just a SEA of gays at my New Gay Coffeeshop, just camo and poplin and sweaters and flannel and chucks and leather jackets and beanies — Jeanna Kadlec (@jeannakadlec) September 20, 2020