Kamala Harris saw Donald Trump‘s $400 gold sneakers and raised him a $40 camo hat.
On Tuesday, hours after naming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, the Harris campaign released new presidential merch in the form of the now-viral camouflage hat with orange embroidered “Harris Walz” across the front.
Your homophobic uncle’s red MAGA cap is shook!
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
Completely unaware of the hit it would become, the campaign initially only made 3,000 hats that sold out in less than 30 minutes.
Over one million dollars in hats were sold within the first day, with thousands on back order. Currently, the next batch of hats are expected to be released by mid-September.
Right off the bat, Gen Z fans of pop princess Chappell Roan noticed the resemblance to the singer’s own hunting-themed merch.
It soon launched a million memes, which eventually led the “Pink Pony Club” singer to question the hat’s authenticity.
It’s unclear if someone on Team Harris was purposely inspired by Roan’s hat, but it was yet another example of the campaign aligning with the youth vote. Also, not surprising since “kamala IS brat” after all.
Needless to say, the hat’s success quickly drew outrage from many on the right.
While you’d expect it from the MAGA cult, even avowed Trump-hating Republican podcaster Meghan McCain couldn’t help but add her two cents of attempted shade.
“Putting someone in a camo hat doesn’t make them a moderate or appealing to red state people,” the ex-View nepo baby tweeted. “No one is that dumb.”
Shockingly, she didn’t get the reaction she was expecting.
I’ve given up on hoping you’d swing back to a sort of reasonable Republican. Saddens me. You are determined to get Yam Tits elected.— NewYawkerTawker (@NYTalker) August 7, 2024
Wow McCain, The View really was your only way of remaining relevant, now you’ve resulted to pandering to the same guy who called your late father a “Loser”. Clown of the day goes to Meghan McCain.— MartyAtLarge🇺🇸 (@PeopleForMarty) August 7, 2024
And like clockwork, McCain’s misguided comment also managed to tick off the gays.
Many were quick to remind the 39-year-old, whose husband runs the far-right website The Federalist, that camouflage isn’t just the domain of conservative firebrands.
Despite being a huge Real Housewives fan and friends with Andy Cohen, McCain was not aware that gays have been rockin’ camo looks years before the Kamala or Chappell Roan merch ever trended online.
From military-themed circuit parties to the latest Andrew Christian jockstrap, camo is most definitely for the gays.
As you wait for the Kamala hat to be re-stocked, check out more gays proving camouflage has always been queer AF.
Related*
JD Vance took his cringe tour to new heights… & then crash-landed all over Air Force 2
Another day, another really awkward publicity stunt from 78-year-old Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance.