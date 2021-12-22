Did Meghan Trainor really steal a queen’s lunch while filming ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

The internet produces more rumors than anyone can reasonably keep up with, so we won’t fault you, or ourselves, for forgetting about this very important one from 2017: According to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 contestant Trinity the Tuck, not only was guest judge Meghan Trainor a bit rude on set, she also unflinchingly stole a contestant’s sandwich.

For some reason, this nearly 5-year-old accusation has found new life on social media, prompting a response from the “All About That Bass” singer herself.

Additionally, Trainor’s decision to wear a unicorn onesie at the judge’s table is also being re-criticized. This ticked off some viewers, apparently, but we say wear what makes you happy.

To recap, here’s what Trinity told The Sun about that whole sandwich theft incident:

“Meghan Trainor was to me just like disrespectful, like not, not as in like a diva per se. She just was very blase. And like, didn’t seem like she was excited to be there.”

She added Trainor stole “one of the girls sandwiches on set from catering. She just wanted it. And she’s like, ‘I’m going to take it,’ I don’t know if she probably didn’t even know it was theirs, but yeah, she took one of their sandwiches that, and one of the girls didn’t have their sandwich. They had to go get their food elsewhere.”

TikToke user Rob Anderson decided to revisit the enduring saga this week:

The video found its way back to Trainor, who tried to clear the record on both counts.

“Lmao…why. Didn’t eat anyones sandwhich [sic] hahahaha i promise,” she commented, adding, “Also never meant to disrespect anyone. I was in the middle of my tour and had zero time to do a fitting and get an outfit and asked the show i could wear my unicorn onesie lol and they said yes. So sorry.”