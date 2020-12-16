Megyn Kelly calls trans woman awful, insane, abusive, and “unwell” all in one tweet

Megyn Kelly has once again weighed in on a topic she knows absolutely nothing about.

The other day, the failed morning show host shared a tweet by trans activist Zinnia Jones, who argued that all children, cis and trans, should be allowed to take puberty blockers, if they want.

Jones’ tweet was in response to a court case filed by 23-year-old Keira Bell, who is suing the British National Health Service’s gender-identity youth clinic for prescribing her puberty blockers when she was 16. Bell says she regrets taking the drugs and that the clinic didn’t do enough to “challenge” her decision to transition.

“It’s time to stop being afraid,” Kelly tweeted in response to Jones’ tweet. “Fight this awful abusive insanity. Children must be protected from these unwell activists.”

Kelly’s record on transgender issues is spotty, at best.

There have been times when she’s almost spoken in support of trans people, like the time she corrected a guest on Fox News after he falsely claimed gender neutral bathrooms would “allow men in the ladies’ rooms.” (“Allow men in the ladies’ rooms,” Kelly asked, “or allow trans women in ladies’ rooms?”)

There have also been times when she’s gotten it wrong, like when she had a panel of all cisgender people on her failed morning show to talk about Scarlett Johansson’s controversial casting as a trans man in the film Rub & Tug.

And then, of course, there’s her tweet about Jones, in which she calls her awful, insane, abusive, and “unwell.”

Here’s how some people have responded to her tweet…

Actually medical and psychology professionals are helping families manage this very personal issue. It should not be the business of activists or so- called journalists or politicians. — lynn hailey (@lynnhailey1) December 13, 2020

Huh. You’re an expert on Trans teens now? Too bad you’re unemployable Megan. — D_Elms (@D_Elms) December 15, 2020

Lady you don’t care about child abuse as seen by the thousands of abused and orphaned immigrant children that your party perpetrated. #gross — $750!!! Trump Con💰 (@usa_concerned) December 14, 2020

J.K Rowling needs to weigh in on this. — Steven (@valricansteve) December 13, 2020

Kelly recently announced that she was pulling her kids out of their school and leaving New York City after deciding the city had become too liberal.

