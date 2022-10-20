Megyn Kelly somehow manages to be both racist AND rapey in latest unprovoked attack on Meghan Markle

Failed morning show host/blackface apologist/noted homophobe Megyn Kelly’s obsession with Meghan Markle hit a new low this week when she accused the duchess of being a “con” and a “fraud” who “wanted to be objectified” during her early days in Hollywood and then demanding she sit down and “be quiet.”

For some odd and still unexplained reason, 51-year-old Kelly has long-hated 41-year-old Markle, frequently labeling her a “B-list actor” and a “social climber” and dissecting and criticizing every single thing she does, no matter how big or small.

Last year, for instance, she went on a 120-hour Twitter tirade against the duchess after her sitdown with Oprah, psychotically rage tweeting racially-charged vitriol day and night, even at 4 o’clock in the morning.

When people called her out for being obsessed, well, racist, Kelly said it was “too bad” if they were offended by her behavior and told them all to “grow up.”

So…any criticism of Meghan or – Oprah (God forbid!)-is not allowed bc…it’s racist? Well, too bad. Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV), I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs. Grow up. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

On her SiriusXM radio show Wednesday, Kelly, who believes Santa Claus is white, once again tore into Markle, this time for comments the duchess made on her own podcast about her time as a briefcase girl on the TV game show “Deal or No Deal.”

Markle said doing the show made her feel “objectified” and like a “bimbo.”

“It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains,” Markle said. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

(For the record: That’s a totally valid way to feel, and Markle, who earned her bachelor’s degree with a double major in theater and international studies from Northwestern’s School of Communication, is entitled to speak about it however she wants.)

Well, apparently, the remarks were too much for Kelly to handle. On her radio show yesterday, she flew off the handle and accused Markle of trying to “con us” by pretending like she didn’t enjoy putting on a short skirt and low cut top every day and smiling for the cameras.

“She loved every minute of it!” she raged. “She wanted to be objectified!”

Ah, yes. The old “she was asking for it” defense. Anyone else getting college rapist Brock Turner vibes here?

But she didn’t stop there.

“This woman is a fraud, and people get it,” Karen, er, Kelly continued. “It’s not something a new publicity team can solve. Nor any ‘fact-checker’. Only Meghan can solve it.”

She finished her rant by ordering Markle to “stop the nonsense” and “stop the obsessive image-crafting.”

“We don’t feel sorry for you,” she concluded, before demanding the duchess “be quiet” and “do something meaningful that is not about you.”

Here’s how people have been responding to the whole thing…

In 2018, Kelly was let go from her contract with NBC after she made racist remarks about blackface then issued a half-assed apology on her short-lived morning show.

Megyn Kelly Today ran for a total of one season back in 2017-2018. The show, which had terrible ratings, was panned by critics and audiences alike, who called her “awkward” and “chilly” and who criticized her interviewing skills.

In one episode, she stupidly asked a Will & Grace fan if the show inspired him to be gay. In another episode, she grilled Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery then got very aggressive when the actress didn’t appreciate it.

But it was a comment she made about blackface that ultimately did her in.

During a panel discussion about Halloween costumes, Kelly claimed blackface was “OK when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character” and that she didn’t think it was racist. A backlash ensued and the network canned her.