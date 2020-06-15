unsolicited opinions

Megyn Kelly finds speculation over Trump’s health offensive, but blackface is totally fine

By

Failed morning show host and blackface apologist Megyn Kelly has been spending a lot of time ranting and raving on Twitter lately. When she’s not grieving over the end of white supremacy, she’s sticking up for her former archenemy Donald Trump.

Social media was abuzz over the weekend after a 25-second clip of Trump awkwardly sipping a glass of water and descending a ramp after giving a speech at the West Point Commencement went viral.

Many questioned Trump’s health and whether something might actually be wrong with him. Eventually, the chatter got to be so loud that he issued a statement, er, tweet, in which he insisted he’s in tremendous shape.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” he tweeted. “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

However, weather reports and, um, the video everyone saw, contracted these claims. Not only was it dry and sunny, but Trump didn’t “[run] down to level ground.” Also, he offered no explanation for why he requires two hands to drink from a glass of water.

Soon #RampGate and #TrumpIsNotWell were trending on Twitter. Eventually, Kelly, who was canned from NBC in 2018 after she defended wearing blackface, weighed in on the matter, tweeting: “Bizarre? I saw a 74-year-old man trying not to fall down a sloped ramp w/no handrails. What was bizarre about it?”

Why she’s suddenly defending the guy who once said she had “blood coming out of her wherever” and who she blames for her abrupt departure from Fox News (“Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one’s life choices,” were her exact words) is a mystery, but Kelly’s never exactly been known for her critical thinking skills.

And now, the responses…

Last November, Trump made a sudden visit to the Walter Reed National Medical Center that his advisers have never fully explained, followed by another visit in April. Since then, he has refused to release any detailed medical records, other than a vague doctor’s note earlier this month that said he’s “healthy.”

