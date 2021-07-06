Megyn Kelly, fired for being racist, says she left NBC because it wasn’t “intellectually stimulating”

Failed TV morning host Megyn Kelly is trying to revise history.

In a new interview with Business Insider, the 50-year-old claims she left her short-lived gig as an NBC morning host because it just wasn’t “intellectually stimulating” enough for her.

“To be perfectly honest, the job wasn’t intellectually stimulating for me,” she claims.

This, of course, is completely 100% false. Kelly didn’t leave NBC on her own accord. The network terminated her contract after she made racist remarks about blackface then issued a half-assed apology.

Just in case you need a refresher: Megyn Kelly Today ran for a total of one season back in 2017-2018. The show, which had terrible ratings, was panned by critics and audiences alike, who called her “awkward” and “chilly” and who criticized her interviewing skills.

In one episode, she stupidly asked a Will & Grace fan if the show inspired him to be gay. In another episode, she grilled Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery then got very aggressive when the actress didn’t appreciate it.

But it was a comment she made about blackface that ultimately did her in.

During a panel discussion about Halloween costumes, Kelly, who believes Santa Claus is white, claimed blackface was “OK when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character” and that she didn’t think it was racist. A backlash ensued and she issued an apology, saying she’s “never been a PC kind of person.”

Audiences didn’t buy the apology, however, and the network canned her, prompting in her agency to hire a lawyer to negotiate a massive severance package rumored to be around $80 million.

Speaking to Business Insider this week, Kelly compares her stint as a morning show host to her first marriage, which also failed, saying it didn’t work out but that she doesn’t regret it because it’s “part of the journey that gets you to where you are.”

“I had this soaring career at Fox that was great by any measure, but I was miserable at home,” she says. “It was too stressful, too much time away from my family and my kids, and then I overcorrected at NBC by going too soft.”

Today, Kelly works out of her basement, recording a daily podcast, on which she blabbers about the topics that are most important to her, like how much she hates Meghan Markle, how she’s moving her family out of New York City because it’s not racist enough for her, and how pissed off she is about Gone With The Wind being “canceled.”

“Now I feel like I have the best of both worlds,” Kelly tells Business Insider. “I’m fired up and making a difference.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.