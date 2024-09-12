Megyn Kelly is make a very big show of melting down over Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris and something about kids’ body parts being chopped off and housed in Minnesota state courts.

Seriously, Megyn, you need to calm down.

T-Swift endorsed Kamala following Tuesday’s debate, in which the sitting Vice President successfully baited Donald Trump into every trap she laid down. The pop mega-star explained her support for the Harris-Walz ticket on Instagram, referencing the Minnesota governor’s strong history of backing LGBTQ+ people.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she posted.

Appropriately, the “Lover” singer signed her post with a moniker: “Childless Cat Lady.”

The photo matches her signature…

As expected, Swift’s endorsement of Kamala fired up the MAGA right, whose members unfurled sexist attacks against the most famous women in the world. But perhaps the most manufactured reaction came from Kelly.

The ex-Fox News host launched into an unhinged tirade, accusing Swift of supporting the mutilation of children.

“This woman is fine with [Tim Walz’s] plan to take custody of the children from parents who don’t want them to chop off their body parts, and put them in Minnesota court’s custody, so the body parts can be chopped off and they can be sterilized outside the custody of their parents. That’s what led Taylor Swift to endorse him!” Kelly ranted on her YouTube show.

The 53-year-old pundit appears to be referencing Minnesota’s status as a refuge for trans youth. As governor, Walz signed legislation that protects transgender kids who are seeking gender-affirming care in the Gopher State.

As Swift mentions in her endorsement, Walz has a long record of queer allyship. A former high school football coach, he was the head of his school’s GSA in the 1990s.

“I had students come to me who were concerned there was an uptick in some bullying towards our gay and lesbian students. This is in the mid-90s. They asked if I would be interested in starting a gay-straight alliance group, and I said ‘absolutely,’” he said in an interview.

In 1999, when Tim Walz was a 35-year-old geography teacher and football coach at Mankato West High School, he helped his students start the school’s first gay-straight alliance (GSA).



‘It really needed to be the football coach, who was the soldier and was straight and was… pic.twitter.com/r7beSRWxle — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) August 6, 2024

Kelly, who’s called trans healthcare a “weird form of conversion therapy” and said she’s “done” respecting people’s preferred pronouns, has railed against Walz’s pro-LGBTQ+ stances ever since Kamala selected him as her running mate.

On Wednesday, she shifted her vitriol towards Swift. “I’m allowed to criticize Taylor Swift. I don’t give a sh*t who gets upset. This is disgusting,” she lamented.

“If she wants to vote Harris/Walz, she can do it all she wants. But to say the reason she’s doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ, ‘F U’ Taylor Swift!,” she continued. “And ‘F’ all of the people who want to see these children’s have their body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent, and then will ride off to their multi-gazillion dollar mansions never to think of them again! This is unbelievable. The left is losing their mind. She signed it, ‘Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.’”

“F U Taylor Swift!” Megyn Kelly goes ballistic because Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I’m not exaggerating, Kelly’s head practically explodes. pic.twitter.com/69LYZLLNhf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 11, 2024

The right has been losing their collective minds over Swift since she started dating NFL star Travis Kelce last fall. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has starred in ads for Pfizer and Bud Light, making him Public Enemy No. 1 among certain factions of conservatives.

The animosity towards Swift became so extreme last NFL season, some GOP pundits claimed she’s a… CIA psyop.

Kelly’s insane, transphobic rant fits into that line of deranged commentary. It’s apparent that Swift Derangement Syndrome is still alive and well on the far-right.