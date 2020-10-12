Megyn Kelly loves wearing blackface so, of course, she thinks Christopher Columbus is awesome, too

Another day, another racist tweet from blackface apologist Megyn Kelly.

The former journalist took to Twitter this morning to wish everyone a Happy Columbus Day, the problematic U.S. holiday that honors Christopher Columbus, the colonizer who claimed he “discovered” the Americas in 1492, even though people had already been living there for thousands and thousands of years.

“Happy Columbus Day!” Kelly tweeted, “Columbus Day is a time to remember that that which seems impossible rarely is. It is a day to…ask yourself what challenges you can face with strength and purpose.”

Despite being a federal holiday, fourteen states don’t recognize Columbus Day. Many feel it glorifies a colonizer who led an exploration that resulted in rape and genocide and paved the way for slavery. Instead, they prefer to call it Indigenous Peoples’ Day, to honor Native Americans.

Of course, Megyn Kelly has never been on the right side of any issue that involves race, ethnicity, or human decency, in general, so her Columbus Day tweet really isn’t that surprising. But that doesn’t make it any less vile.

Here’s how people have been responding…

Of course you would support a leader of genocide, Megyn. pic.twitter.com/O24xiRGyt4 — Cᵣₐₙₖy Gᵣₐₙdₘa MaskUp & VoteDem (@BeeHiveKicker) October 12, 2020

Or a time to remember that that which seems impossible rarely is if you lie to nation-state patrons to get funding for voyages to far-off lands where you plunder, murder, sexually abuse, and enslave indigenous locals. Why glorify the indefensible?#IndigenousPeoplesDay2020 — Brian Normoyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@BrianNormoyle) October 12, 2020

Columbus gets peddled in American history as a great discoverer. Yet he found some islands that people already lived on by complete accident, enslaved & killed most of those people & was even arrested in 1500 for mismanagement & tyranny. Sadly they don’t teach us any of that — friendly neighborhood cactus lady 🌵 (@essihtam) October 12, 2020

Put on your best blackface! — GStrange (@strange_george) October 12, 2020

Nothing happy about Columbus Day…it’s Indigenous People Day @cspanwj — Jan Ness 🌸 (@momness1) October 12, 2020

Super helpful to the current cultural discourse. Level-headed people are trying not to fan the flames. Do better. — Kerry (@atxkerry33) October 12, 2020

#LandBack and stop honoring genocidal rapists! — judith (@Tooterbelle) October 12, 2020

Colombus never even set foot in North America. — Andrew Gold (@andrewwgold) October 12, 2020

