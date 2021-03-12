karen strikes again

Megyn Kelly rage tweets about Meghan Markle for 120 hours, says “too bad” if people think it’s racist

By

Megyn Kelly has been on an absolute tear ever since Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey last weekend.

The failed morning show host cannot quit talking about it and is now entering Day 5 of her incessant rage tweeting.

This morning, she tweeted an article about the couple’s favorability ratings tanking after the interview, during which they spoke openly about the racism Markle has faced both in the press and from inside Buckingham Palace.

This latest tweet comes on the heels of a series of others the black face apologist has written, sometimes at odd hours, like 4 o’clock in the morning.

Here’s just a sampling of some of the tweets (there are more)…

Kelly also appeared on BBC News to speak in defense of disgraced TV host Piers Morgan, who walked off the set of Good Morning Britain this week after being called out for his racist treatment of Markle.

After being mocked earlier this week for criticizing Oprah’s interviewing skills, Kelly tweeted that if people thought she was racist for lashing out against two Black women talking about racism then that was “too bad” and they need to “grow up.”

“So…any criticism of Meghan or – Oprah (God forbid!)-is not allowed bc…it’s racist? Well, too bad,” Kelly tweeted. “Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV), I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs. Grow up.”

