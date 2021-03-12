Megyn Kelly rage tweets about Meghan Markle for 120 hours, says “too bad” if people think it’s racist

Megyn Kelly has been on an absolute tear ever since Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey last weekend.

The failed morning show host cannot quit talking about it and is now entering Day 5 of her incessant rage tweeting.

This morning, she tweeted an article about the couple’s favorability ratings tanking after the interview, during which they spoke openly about the racism Markle has faced both in the press and from inside Buckingham Palace.

After Oprah interview, only 3 in 10 ppl see Meghan Markle favorably & more ppl dislike Harry than like him – a new low for both of them. These two aren’t fooling anyone, and no one feels sorry for them. https://t.co/4v1UqpYPeR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 12, 2021

This latest tweet comes on the heels of a series of others the black face apologist has written, sometimes at odd hours, like 4 o’clock in the morning.

Here’s just a sampling of some of the tweets (there are more)…

MM: “there's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. There's none of that training. That might exist for other members of the family. That was not something that was offered to me." How about Secret Option #2: ASK YOUR HUSBAND …*THE PRINCE!?* https://t.co/jn8axqwekv — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

You see, she complained to protect *others*-not herself, bc she “just loves saving things!” & is always concerned re others…like PrincessKate, the unnamed royal racist, the Queen's besmirched staff, the young women she bullied into tears & out of jobs… https://t.co/A9RhbXo8eQ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 10, 2021

“I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge,” Morgan said. ?? https://t.co/4vEDQjB8Zd — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 10, 2021

This guy nails it.

Many people were 'reaching for the chuck bucket' over Prince Harry and M… https://t.co/hH0F2TZkRr via @YouTube — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 10, 2021

Meghan Markle's former co-star Wendell Pierce slams her and Harry for interview during pandemic | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/jtSXtY12p9 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 9, 2021

So far … the public rehab tour isn’t going very well. https://t.co/hyKXqNIBzq — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 10, 2021

Kelly also appeared on BBC News to speak in defense of disgraced TV host Piers Morgan, who walked off the set of Good Morning Britain this week after being called out for his racist treatment of Markle.

After being mocked earlier this week for criticizing Oprah’s interviewing skills, Kelly tweeted that if people thought she was racist for lashing out against two Black women talking about racism then that was “too bad” and they need to “grow up.”

“So…any criticism of Meghan or – Oprah (God forbid!)-is not allowed bc…it’s racist? Well, too bad,” Kelly tweeted. “Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV), I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs. Grow up.”

So…any criticism of Meghan or – Oprah (God forbid!)-is not allowed bc…it’s racist? Well, too bad. Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV), I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs. Grow up. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.