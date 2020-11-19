Megyn Kelly says she’s leaving New York because it’s not racist enough for her liking

Former Fox News anchor and blackface apologist Megyn Kelly announced this week that she’s leaving New York City because it has become waaay too liberal and is no longer racist enough.

The failed morning host bemoaned her sons’ “far-left” private school, saying the teachers and parents there have “gone off the deep end,” which has left her no choice but to pack up all her shit and leave the city.

On her podcast this week, Kelly said the straw that broke the camel’s back was when she received a letter from the school after the police killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed.

The letter encouraged parents to practice being “allies” to marginalized communities and “stay attuned to what we can do.”

Evidently, Kelly, who is the original Karen, found the letter to be so disturbing that it compelled her to yank her children out of the $60,000-a-year school, put her family’s house on the market, and relocate someplace else.

“After years of resisting it, we’re going to leave the city,” she announced. “The schools have always been far-left, which doesn’t align with my own ideology, but I didn’t really care, most of my friends are liberals, it’s fine.”

Kelly continued, “I come from a Democrat family, I’m not offended at all by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some things. But they’ve gone around the bend. I mean, they have gone off the deep end.”

Twitter has responded to Kelly's announcement accordingly…

No word yet on where Kelly and her family plan to move.