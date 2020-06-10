Megyn Kelly suffers major meltdown over ‘Cops’ being canceled and ‘Gone With The Wind’ being yanked

Former Fox News anchor and failed morning show host Megyn Kelly had a truly epic Twitter meltdown this morning after learning that HBO Max had temporarily removed Gone With The Wind from its platform for glamorizing slavery and promoting white supremacy.

In a statement, the network said:

Gone with the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.

Evidently, however, this didn’t sit well with Kelly who, as you may recall, was canned from NBC in 2018 after she defended wearing blackface.

“Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left? Where does this end??” she raged on Twitter at 5:57 this morning.

Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left?Where does this end?? https://t.co/Bh8mqpv0l3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

Kelly, who believes Jesus and Santa are white, then expressed her outrage over COPS being canceled and Live PD being put on hold in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, saying, “If you don’t like it, don’t watch.”

‘Live PD’ is consistently one of the highest rated shows on cable. But now it may go away bc even watching a police show is somehow offensive to some. (Secret option #2: if you don’t like it, don’t watch.) https://t.co/CKmlcoZxnN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

Oh, but it didn’t stop there.

Next Kelly, who believes businesses should be able to discriminate against LGBTQ people on religious grounds, demanded HBO Max also remove Friends because of how it depicts women and LGBTQ people, as well as several other shows that she feels are problematic.

Ok @hbomax – let’s do this – every episode of “Friends” needs to go right now. If not, you hate women (& LGBTQ ppl,

who also don’t fare well on “Friends”). Obviously Game of Thrones has to go right now. Anything by John Hughes … Woody Allen… could go on & on… & on…& on… https://t.co/dVXWssnFKF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

Kelly, who believes “All Lives Matter”, concluded her Twitter tantrum by saying a person can be opposed to racism, sexism, and homophobia without “censoring” it… because how dare people be intolerant of other people’s intolerance!

“For the record, you can loathe bad cops, racism, sexism, bias against the LGBTQ community, and not censor historical movies, books, music and art that don’t portray those groups perfectly,” she tweeted.

Then, without any sense of irony, she added, “Ppl understand art reflects life… as we evolve, so do our cultural touchstones.”

For the record, you can loathe bad cops, racism, sexism, bias against the LGBTQ community, and not censor historical movies, books, music and art that don’t portray those groups perfectly. Ppl understand art reflects life… as we evolve, so do our cultural touchstones. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

