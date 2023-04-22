instastuds

Mehcad Brooks’ pump, Jack Falahee’s ‘stache, & Taylor Lautner’s warm bath

By

This week Rosie O’Donnell discussed her tortured tenure on The View, Caitlyn Jenner harassed the trans community, and Madonna‘s American Life album turned 20. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Eliad Cohen sailed away.

 

Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen)

Elliot Fletcher got some sun.

 

Elliot Fletcher (@elliotfgf)

Ashley McKenzie sat outside.

 

Ashley McKenzie (@ashleyjudo)

Locky Brownlie struck a pose.

 

Locky Brownlie (@lockybrownlie)

Max Emerson woke up early.

 

Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Joako Fábrega played some.

 

JOAKO (@joakofabrega)

Mehcad Brooks hit the gym.

 

Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks)

Jack Falahee sported a ‘stache.

 

Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee)

Maluma had a drink.

 

MALUMA (@maluma)

Robert Sepúlveda Jr. took a dip.

 

Robert Sepúlveda Jr. (@rsjdesign)

Taylor Lautner took a bath.

 

Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

Elliott Norris sat in the road.

 

Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Titanius Maximus watched the sun rise.

 

Titanius Maximus (@titaniusmaximus)

Pita Taufatofua filled his super soaker.

 

Pita Taufatofua (@pita_tofua)

Yona Knight-Wisdom went to therapy.

 

Yona Knight-Wisdom (@yonakw)

Wilson Cruz watched a storm roll in.

 

Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Sandro Farmhouse booked a holiday.

 

Sandro (@sandrofarmhouse)

Manuel Turizo toured.

 

SweetxMturizo (@__manuelturizo)

Matt Benfield got out of the shower.

 

Matt Benfield (@mr.benfield)

And Chris Stanley turned 23.

 

stanchris (@stanchris)