Melania Trump‘s memoir, appropriately titled Melania, drops today and in it she takes aim at a familiar target: Rosie O’Donnell.

The ex-FLOTUS writes about how, in 2016, a clip of then-10-year-old Barron Trump purportedly displaying “signs” of autism began circulating online, prompting many to question whether he was on the autism spectrum.

Among the people speculating was Rosie, who tweeted: “Barron Trump Autistic? If so — what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.”

A backlash ensued and she later apologized and deleted the tweet then she put out a statement saying: “i feel trump is a clear and present danger. but this autism subject – had nothing to do with donald.”

We should note that Rosie’s child is neurodivergent. The comic has been an advocate for autism awareness for years and is currently producing a documentary about Guide Dogs of America’s program for autistic children.

In her book, Melania says she was “appalled” by the Rosie’s since-deleted tweet.

“I was appalled by such cruelty,” the ex-FLOTUS writes. “It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn’t like my husband.”

She says it was the comic’s “cruelty” that inspired her to launch her Be Best initiative, a public-awareness campaign advocating against cyberbullying that she has since turned into a money-making grift.

“Barron’s experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused,” she writes in the book. “No apology can undo the harm inflicted upon him.”

We should note that Melania’s concern did not extend to other people’s children. In 2019, she was criticized for remaining silent when Donald Trump mocked then-16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who also happens to be the autism spectrum, online.

When a reporter brought up the double standard, Melania’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said: “Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

In the book, Melania also writes about what initially drew her to Donald. Believe it or not, she says it wasn’t his money.

When they first met in 1998, the aspiring model, who was 28 at the time, says she felt an “undeniable spark” with then-52-year-old businessman, who was still married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

“There was something magnetic about him: his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision,” she writes, adding that their 2005 wedding was “a beautiful affair – a breathtaking gown, a perfectly curated menu by a renowned chef, and captivating live performances by musical legends.”

The stuff of fairy tales!

Melania hits bookstore shelves this week. Standard copies of the 256-page book are $40, signed copies are available through her website for $75, and for super fans looking for bonus photos, a special edition is available for $250.

