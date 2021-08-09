Melania breaks her silence over the whole Rose Garden fiasco and she’s pissed

We’ve barely heard a peep from Melania Trump since she stepped off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport wearing a psychodelic caftan after departing the White House on Inauguration Day 2021.
In her first tweet in over a month, Melania blasted presidential historian Michael Beschloss yesterday for criticizing her for destroying the White House Rose Garden.
““[email protected] has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy,” she tweeted. “The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses.”
She added, “His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian.”
.@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian.
— Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) August 8, 2021
Melania famously had the garden, which was originally planted by Jackie Kennedy in 1962, completely ripped out in 2019. She also had ten perfectly healthy crabapple trees removed for no reason. It was one of the few projects she actually accomplished as First Lady.
Melania destroying the Rose Garden #WasntOnMy2020BingoCard pic.twitter.com/U8in2MoyaE
— Dan Gerous, Inc.?? (@Anythingpork) September 4, 2020
The garden, which is often used by presidents to deliver speeches and hold outdoor press briefings, was the site of a “superspreader event” last September when it was used to celebrate Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination.
Three weeks after Melania unveiled the new garden design, it had to undergo emergency repairs after experiencing “some minor complications” after the grass was damaged beyond repair during the Republican National Convention, when hundreds of people trampled all over it.
In April, a change.org petition received over 80,000 signatures from people asking calling Dr. FLOTUS Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to fix the Rose Garden.
“We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take this on and restore the Rose Garden to [former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s] original design,” the Change.org petition said, nothing that the renovations made by the Trump administration “ripped away” Kennedy’s legacy.
Biden and Emhoff have not responded to the petition.
Cam
Now Melania claims there are roses in the new garden.
So if that is true, then her only aim was to rip out the roses and trees planted by former first ladies, meaning she’s even more petty and anti-American.
If it isn’t true, then it’s another lie, just like the lie that Melania speaks 5 languages, that she graduated college, that she wrote her Republican Convention Speech “All by herself”, etc.
Chrisk
The republicans would always roll that out that out whenever anyone criticized her. Can you speak 5 languages? Then when they visited foreign countries she got busted for not knowing said languages. Then the whole stolen speech.
They created her fake background but she was more then willing to go along with it.
She’s nothing but a mail ordered whore for Donnie. There’s really nothing else to know.
jayceecook
She’s not lying. There are roses and other flowering plants that have bloomed. The problem isn’t that she’s lying and killed the rose garden. The problem is her attempt to create a traditional English border garden goes against everything the previous garden was so loved for. The previous rose garden was loved because it evoked a home garden. Something you might see a well off middle class family have on their property. It was colorful and inviting with enough space you could walk through the trees. It wasn’t pretentious nor did it look like something you’d see bordering overpriced hotels. She wanted a garden that said prim, proper, and posh while most of the American people wanted her to not phucking try and fix something that wasn’t “broken”.
Cam
@jayceecook
And I also think she and her husband thought it would be funny to rip out everything planted by the former first ladies.
jayceecook
@Cam Probably. I also think it was done so her “beloved” husband could enter the garden without any obstruction. Before the ornamental trees sort of blocked parts of the walkway the president takes to enter the garden. I’m sure any second where he couldn’t be seen was an affront to his large, Cheeto colored ego.
Fahd
Melania is the ignorant one whose misleading information is dishonorable and the one who should never be trusted, not Dr. Beschloss. Shame on her and whoever is letting her write her own word-for-word-translation-from-the-Slovenian tweets!
Derek Northcutt
She’s just like her husband: takes something nice we have and destroys it to soothe her ego (she wanted to do something ! anything!). They’re both pigs who think they’re better but the most they can do is undo the work of their betters.
ted
Melania, Tell me when you bury that fat orange husband of yours.
sfhairy
Do we really care what Melanomia really says? No.