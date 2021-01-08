Melania was busy doing a photo shoot as domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol blocks away

Well, the mystery has been solved!

Everyone was wondering where the hell Melania Trump was during Wednesday’s violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in five deaths, including one police officer. Now, CNN reports that she was busy doing a photo shoot.

The once-aspiring model was reportedly taking photos of “rugs and other items in the Executive Residence and the East Wing” for her forthcoming coffee table book as domestic terrorists, emboldened by her husband, swarmed the Capitol building mere blocks away during a joint session of Congress.

“Professional lighting, the sort used for photography and videography, could be seen through the windows of the White House,” CNN reports, adding that the outgoing First Lady has been rushing to finish the photo project “with her remaining time in the White House dwindling.”

“While images of the mob breaking into the Capitol consumed the airwaves, the first lady was focused–with the White House chief usher, Timothy Harleth–on getting the shoot completed.”

Apparently she was finishing a photo shoot while the coup was going on so she's probably getting a mani pedi today. — ??? Lisa ??? (@IrishLady229) January 8, 2021

As for her radio silence recently, a source also tells CNN that Melania is simply not “in a place mentally or emotionally” to address the nation about the insurrection incited by her family, and that she has completely “checked out” of reality as a coping mechanism.

She’s also dealing with a staffing crisis. Hours after the uprising, Melania’s longtime chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, abruptly quit, followed by several other White House aides, as well as Trump administration cabinet members.

