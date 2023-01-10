Melania can barely hide her disgust for her sweaty husband in viral hand-wiping video

There have been a lot of amusing videos and GIFs of Melania Trump showing visible discomfort and even destain for her husband over the years.

Take, for instance, their uncomfortable first dance as President and First Lady of the United States of America, during which he pressed her tightly against his body while she stood there rigidly and did everything she could to avoid making eye contact with him…

Or that super awkward time she was caught swatting his tiny hand away on that tarmac in Tel Aviv…

Now, a new video, captured at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago last week, has begun making the rounds on Twitter and, honestly, the former first lady has never been more relatable.

In it, she can be seen holding her husband’s hand as he whispers to a nearby aide. The aide then steps away and Trump turns around, releasing Melania’s hand from his grip. She then appears to discreetly wipe his sweat off her soiled palm.

Watch.

Trump has a lot to sweat over right now.

Just yesterday, the special grand jury in Georgia that has looking into his alleged meddling in the 2020 election completed its nearly year-long investigation. The final report is now in the hands of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who will decide whether to pursue indictments against the ex-president and his men.

Meanwhile, over at the Department of Justice, special counsel Jack Smith has been busy investigating Trump on several fronts, including whether he committed any crimes in the lead up to January 6 and whether he broke any laws refused to return classified government documents being stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Then there’s that New York Attorney General’s $250 million civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization. On Friday, a New York state judge rejected a motion from the ex-president’s legal team to have the case dismissed.

As for Melania, a new report that she’s not a big fan of Don Jr.’s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle surfaced this week. And by “not a big fan”, we mean she thinks the woman is a greedy opportunist who mixes business with pleasure.

Speaking to MSNBC, former Trump spokesperson Stephanie Grisham (ugh) said Melania doesn’t like “people profiting off of her husband, or her family”, and that includes Guilfoyle.

“When you consider how much Jason Miller has made off of the Trump family, or, you know, Kimberly Guilfoyle demanded $60,000 just to introduce the president the day of the rally, it was things like that that bothered her,” Grisham said, referring to the $60,000 payment Guilfoyle received for a three-minute speech ahead of Trump’s failed coup on January 6, 2021.

The latest rumors that Melania doesn’t like Guilfoyle come after Ivanka Trump savagely cropped her out of a family photo taken at Tiffany Trump’s wedding last November and shared on social media.

The general consensus on the internet was that Ivanka cropped Guilfoyle out of the pic as a slight to her future sister-in-law, who started dating Don Jr. when was still married to his first wife, Vanessa, in 2018. Ivanka later corrected the situation by posting the un-cropped version of to her Instagram Stories, where it promptly disappeared after 24 hours.