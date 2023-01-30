Melania can’t be bothered with her husband’s 2024 campaign, blows off two major events in two days

One-term, twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump held his first two major campaign events over the weekend since announcing his third run for the White House last November, and Melania Trump didn’t bother attending either of them.

The former first lady was a no-show at her husband’s campaign rallies in both South Carolina on Friday and New Hampshire on Saturday. No explanation was given for her absence, so we can only assume the obvious: She didn’t want to f*cking be there.

After Trump announced his third run for the presidency, Melania issued a brief statement to Breitbart News (ugh) saying: “I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation. His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again. I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”

Since then, however, she’s been pretty much MIA. If skipping major campaign events and rarely being seen alongside him in public is Melania’s way of showing support for her husband, we can only imagine how she acts when she’s not happy with him about something. Oh, wait…

The last time Melania was seen alongside Trump in public was almost a month ago, on New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago, where she was spotted wiping his orange sweat from her bejeweled hand in a viral video.

Since leaving Washington, D.C. in January 2021, she has kept a very low profile. She’s only done one major sit-down interview, appearing on Fox News last May to plug her NFT collection and bitch about how unfair it was that Michelle Obama and Jill Biden got to be featured on the cover of Vogue when she didn’t.

“They’re biased, and they have likes and dislikes,” she complained to Pete Hegsworth. “It’s so obvious, and I think [the] American people and everyone see[s] it. I have much more important things to do, and I did, in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue.”

She’s been radio silent on social media lately. Her last Instagram post was honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16. Before that, she posted a Christmas greeting on December 25.