Melania can’t be bothered with her husband’s 2024 campaign, blows off two major events in two days

One-term, twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump held his first two major campaign events over the weekend since announcing his third run for the White House last November, and Melania Trump didn’t bother attending either of them.
The former first lady was a no-show at her husband’s campaign rallies in both South Carolina on Friday and New Hampshire on Saturday. No explanation was given for her absence, so we can only assume the obvious: She didn’t want to f*cking be there.
After Trump announced his third run for the presidency, Melania issued a brief statement to Breitbart News (ugh) saying: “I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation. His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again. I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”
Since then, however, she’s been pretty much MIA. If skipping major campaign events and rarely being seen alongside him in public is Melania’s way of showing support for her husband, we can only imagine how she acts when she’s not happy with him about something. Oh, wait…
LMAOOOO ?
this voice over !!!!!!!!! ?#MelaniaTrump #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/iSjinY9qCY
— ArrozConPollo ?? (@KiannaBanana) January 22, 2021
The last time Melania was seen alongside Trump in public was almost a month ago, on New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago, where she was spotted wiping his orange sweat from her bejeweled hand in a viral video.
Sweaty palms. Stressful times. pic.twitter.com/rQxIOJ4fbh
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) January 7, 2023
Since leaving Washington, D.C. in January 2021, she has kept a very low profile. She’s only done one major sit-down interview, appearing on Fox News last May to plug her NFT collection and bitch about how unfair it was that Michelle Obama and Jill Biden got to be featured on the cover of Vogue when she didn’t.
“They’re biased, and they have likes and dislikes,” she complained to Pete Hegsworth. “It’s so obvious, and I think [the] American people and everyone see[s] it. I have much more important things to do, and I did, in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue.”
She’s been radio silent on social media lately. Her last Instagram post was honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16. Before that, she posted a Christmas greeting on December 25.
18 Comments
NateOcean
Melania: “I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”
If he didn’t do any of this the first time around, what’s changed?
Max
different husband LOL
JRamonMc
The only thing Melania is waiting for is for him to die so she can inherit his estate. That jokes going to be on her though.
still_onthemark
You misunderstood. The day Trump becomes president, America is characterized by peace, love, and security (because the outgoing president, Biden or Obama, made it so in the preceding years). Then Trump immediately starts running America into the ground and f*cking up everything so it’s characterized by mayhem, hate, and insecurity!
Pier
Have the Log Cabin members showed up to talk about what a classy first lady she is?
LumpyPillows
Haven’t heard that lie of absurdity in a long time.
dbmcvey
Such delusional fools. LCR continues to be an embarrassment.
LumpyPillows
With her sweetened prenup she already got, there is nothing in it for her. That is how she thinks, just like Donny. So, the question is, did the new prenup require her to stick around for a few years? I’m guessing it did or she would have divorced him by now.
marshal phillips
I couldn’t be bothered either. Total no show here too. Indifferent to his campaign.
Den
I think Gremore is (as he does so often) grasping at straws here. It’s obvious from her behavior that Melania is no less a grifter and schemer than her husband. As likely as it is that the marriage is one of convenience, they are cut from the same cloth and she can rake in more money as part of a con artist couple than as a divorcee too old to reenter work in soft porn, conventional modeling or “escorting”. But knowing how much maternal instinct she surprisingly demonstrated, I suspect her staying home has more to do with keeping an eye on a 16 year old who may well have the same lack of impulse control most 16 year old boys do.
d3clark
These weren’t “major” events by any stretch of the imagination. News reports estimate the crowd size at around 400 for each rally.
Den
Hopefully that is about as “major” as his events get, leading up to his failure to get the nomination. Can’t wait to see his outbursts and behavior after that!
Mack
She’s home trying to figure out her next scam. It’s all about the Benjamins for her.
GlobeTrotter
“Melania can’t be bothered with her husband’s 2024 campaign, blows off two major events in two days.”
I really don’t care, do u?
LumpyPillows
Lol. No.
Neoprene
Not only separate bedrooms but separate wings of the house.
If only her publicist could convince her to go non-binary, she’d be loved by the queer “community” which adores contrived diversity.
Den
Perhaps she would be loved by you.
Most of us know who our allies are.
LumpyPillows
Nah, the strict non-binary dogmatic crew wouldn’t even fall for that.