Melania couldn’t be bothered to appear in vaccine PSA alongside fellow former first ladies

Every living former president and first lady appear in a series of PSAs released today urging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. With the exception of Melania Trump. And, of course, her husband.

The first PSA features Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter all receiving their shots. The second PSA, filmed at Arlington National Cemetery, shows former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“We urge you to get vaccinated when it’s available to you,” Barack Obama says, while George W. Bush encourages people to “roll up your sleeve and do your part.”

“This is our shot,” adds Bill Clinton, with Jimmy Carter delivering the closing line: “Now, it’s up to you!”

The PSAs were produced by the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative for the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative’s “It’s Up To You” campaign. Why the Trumps do not appear in the videos is unclear, but it certainly fits a pattern.

In addition to pooh-poohing their roles as President and First Lady for the four years that Trump was in office, they wouldn’t acknowledge Biden’s 2020 victory. Donald never conceded and Melania broke tradition when she refused to meet with Dr. Jill for tea. They also didn’t attend the Inauguration and have kept low profiles since leaving Washington, D.C.

Last week, it was reported that the couple, who both tested positive for coronavirus back in October, privately received vaccines in early January, but they didn’t tell anyone.

During his appearance at CPAC recently, Donald briefly told “everybody” to get vaccinated… before taking credit for President Biden getting the vaccine.

“We took care of a lot of people,” he said. “We took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Mlania hasn’t issued any statements encouraging people to get vaccinated, despite launching an “Office of Melania Trump” Twitter page. The self-congratulatory page, which has nearly 120k followers, has mostly been used to fire off tweets attacking the media for writing unflattering stories about her and to praise bigots like Rush Limbaugh.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.