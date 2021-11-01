Once again Melania fails to mask her true feelings toward her husband in dramatic eye-rolling video

Melania Trump made her first public appearance since April over the weekend.
The Trumps attended a World Series baseball game on Saturday, during which they gleefully participated in the racist “Tomahawk chop” as the Atlanta Braves faced off against the Houston Astros.
Trump and his trollop mail-order bride Melania love doing the tomahawk chop because it reminds them of the Nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/PycuBcTQyh
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 31, 2021
So, that’s pretty gross, but, sadly, not the least bit surprising for a pair of birthers. But it’s actually what happened later in the game that has everyone talking.
Viral video captured the ex-FLOTUS at one moment happily smiling beside her husband before, one second later, turning away from him, dropping her smiling, and dramatically rolling her eyes.
Did Melania give Trump that look again? ? pic.twitter.com/aKLH4FBv4B
— S???? T?? M??? F??? T??? ? (@liltx_cbink) October 31, 2021
The video is almost as good as that time she yanked her hand away from him on the debate stage…
LMAOOOO ?
this voice over !!!!!!!!! ?#MelaniaTrump #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/iSjinY9qCY
— ArrozConPollo ???????? (@KiannaBanana) January 22, 2021
Here’s what people are saying on Twitter about Melania’s moment at the World Series…
Melania Trump can't stand Donald Trump just like everyone, but who can stand Melania? They're two peas in a fucked up rotten pod. pic.twitter.com/n3Jwb27xs0
— Amy Lynn?? (@AmyAThatcher) October 31, 2021
Melania despises him as much as decent people do.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 31, 2021
I took one day off Twitter and it was nice to see that even Melania Trump is disgusted by her husband.
She's still a lousy person, though.
— Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) October 31, 2021
Melania Trump doesn’t care anymore
Seems like her shift ended at 4:00pm & it’s 4:01pm#MelaniaHatesTrump #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/jU3T6uZLxZ
— Alicia Smith ??? #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) October 31, 2021
I know you are enjoying the viral video going around but as a passionate advocate for over four years on an important subject, don’t forget that Melania Trump is a birther racist fuckface. Thank you.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 31, 2021
Melania's Halloween costume tonight is "Loving wife who totally ISN'T fed up with this rotting corpse."
Perfect fit.??https://t.co/zcEMTsMaLD
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 31, 2021
What with constant looks of disgust & discomfort from Melania whenever Trump is beside her
#MelaniaHatesTrump pic.twitter.com/xfGdQ4Vfdv
— Melani Taylor???? (@Melanitaylor88) October 31, 2021
Just a reminder that Melania Trump is just as horrid as her husband and deserves no sympathy, praise or any sort of forgiveness for standing by the devastating work TFG’s administration did.
— John Tartaglia (@johnnytartags) October 31, 2021
When Trump sees the video of Melania trying not to vomit as she’s standing beside him, he’s going to need the full Cats soundtrack to get him to sleep
— Kelly D (@KellDA) October 31, 2021
Live shot of Donald Trump and Melania, leaving the Braves game.#WorldsSeries #PoopypantsBiden pic.twitter.com/JTRlAZmsMy
— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) October 31, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
Cam
This is why I’ve always thought the whole Trophy Wife thing was weird. Trump would show off Melania like it meant anything, but when I see a couple like this I tend to assume “She doesn’t like him, but he had enough money to interest her.”
It seems the opposite of what he’s trying to do, it doesn’t show me he’s an uber male, it shows me a guy who had to buy a wife.
Den
I don’t think either he or his backers care what you or I think. They only care about the 30-35% of the voting population who cannot tell the difference between Trump in real life and the reality show persona he parlayed into a political career: and the possibilities they hold for elections given gerrymandering and voter suppression.
And I wonder if Trump either knows or cares what Melania thinks of him. Like everything else in their lives, the marriage is a series of transactions that obviously continue to benefit them both in certain ways.
In the next few years the most important thing we can do is make sure everybody we know who values democracy and equal treatment for all goes out and votes! God forbid if he gets back in office, or those he endorses do!!
Fahd
She knows divorce is legal in the US, doesn’t she? If she really is not getting a divorce because life for her after divorce wouldn’t be quite as luxurious, she deserves the pain in which she seems to be. Baron is still young enough to guarantee a great divorce settlement and he’d probably be better off.
Maybe she’s trying to hold out till Trump dies, so there’ll be a bigger payout, but that’s on her. Also, be warned, the gross, obnoxious ones sometimes live on and on.
She shouldn’t somehow become a sympathetic figure because she occasionally makes faces at him, etc.
Mack
I don’t think her contract is up yet. She may have a couple of more years or perhaps she might have wait for a trade of a player to be named later.
thisisnotreal
Unpopular opinion but am I the only one who gets annoyed by all of the discussion around melania and how she’s a poor defenseless woman trapped in a marriage to a man she hates and people are trying to victimize her? What if the reality is that she knew exactly what she was doing when she married him and she did it for her own personal gains? What if she actually thinks and feels just like he does and she supports the things he says and does because she genuinely agrees with him? It’s like people refuse to believe the possibility that she married a villain because she’s a villain herself. If you want to believe the possibility that she’s a helpless victim in all of this then logically you should be willing to accept the possibility that the opposite might be true.
Max
maybe eye-rolling is helpful cuz plastic surgery was too tight around that area???
Mack
Perhaps her reflection may not have anything to do with Donnie but the people she sees around her. She does have a tendency to look down on people and of course those at a ballgame isn’t her “class of people”. But it could also be her husband AND those people.