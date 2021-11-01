miserable melania

Once again Melania fails to mask her true feelings toward her husband in dramatic eye-rolling video

Melania Trump made her first public appearance since April over the weekend.

The Trumps attended a World Series baseball game on Saturday, during which they gleefully participated in the racist “Tomahawk chop” as the Atlanta Braves faced off against the Houston Astros.

 

So, that’s pretty gross, but, sadly, not the least bit surprising for a pair of birthers. But it’s actually what happened later in the game that has everyone talking.

Viral video captured the ex-FLOTUS at one moment happily smiling beside her husband before, one second later, turning away from him, dropping her smiling, and dramatically rolling her eyes.

The video is almost as good as that time she yanked her hand away from him on the debate stage…

Or that time she shot an icy glare at Ivanka during the 2020 RNC…

Or that time she walked right past photographers and left Donald standing awkwardly by himself after leaving the White House for the last time back in January…

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter about Melania’s moment at the World Series…

