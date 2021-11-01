Once again Melania fails to mask her true feelings toward her husband in dramatic eye-rolling video

Melania Trump made her first public appearance since April over the weekend.

The Trumps attended a World Series baseball game on Saturday, during which they gleefully participated in the racist “Tomahawk chop” as the Atlanta Braves faced off against the Houston Astros.

Trump and his trollop mail-order bride Melania love doing the tomahawk chop because it reminds them of the Nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/PycuBcTQyh — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 31, 2021

So, that’s pretty gross, but, sadly, not the least bit surprising for a pair of birthers. But it’s actually what happened later in the game that has everyone talking.

Viral video captured the ex-FLOTUS at one moment happily smiling beside her husband before, one second later, turning away from him, dropping her smiling, and dramatically rolling her eyes.

Did Melania give Trump that look again? ? pic.twitter.com/aKLH4FBv4B — S???? T?? M??? F??? T??? ? (@liltx_cbink) October 31, 2021

The video is almost as good as that time she yanked her hand away from him on the debate stage…

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter about Melania’s moment at the World Series…

Melania Trump can't stand Donald Trump just like everyone, but who can stand Melania? They're two peas in a fucked up rotten pod. pic.twitter.com/n3Jwb27xs0 — Amy Lynn?? (@AmyAThatcher) October 31, 2021

Melania despises him as much as decent people do. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 31, 2021

I took one day off Twitter and it was nice to see that even Melania Trump is disgusted by her husband. She's still a lousy person, though. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) October 31, 2021

Melania Trump doesn’t care anymore Seems like her shift ended at 4:00pm & it’s 4:01pm#MelaniaHatesTrump #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/jU3T6uZLxZ — Alicia Smith ??? #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) October 31, 2021

I know you are enjoying the viral video going around but as a passionate advocate for over four years on an important subject, don’t forget that Melania Trump is a birther racist fuckface. Thank you. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 31, 2021

Melania's Halloween costume tonight is "Loving wife who totally ISN'T fed up with this rotting corpse." Perfect fit.??https://t.co/zcEMTsMaLD — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 31, 2021

What with constant looks of disgust & discomfort from Melania whenever Trump is beside her #MelaniaHatesTrump pic.twitter.com/xfGdQ4Vfdv — Melani Taylor???? (@Melanitaylor88) October 31, 2021

Just a reminder that Melania Trump is just as horrid as her husband and deserves no sympathy, praise or any sort of forgiveness for standing by the devastating work TFG’s administration did. — John Tartaglia (@johnnytartags) October 31, 2021

When Trump sees the video of Melania trying not to vomit as she’s standing beside him, he’s going to need the full Cats soundtrack to get him to sleep — Kelly D (@KellDA) October 31, 2021

Live shot of Donald Trump and Melania, leaving the Braves game.#WorldsSeries #PoopypantsBiden pic.twitter.com/JTRlAZmsMy — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) October 31, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.