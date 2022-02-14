“in the works”

Melania furious over reports of her mystery charity, swears it’s legit

Melania Trump
Melania Trump (Photo: Twitter)

As we all know, since her husband Donald Trump left office, former First Lady Melania Trump had continued to flog her ‘Be Best’ initiative and to tout her philanthropic endeavors. Now, a new report in the New York Times has questioned who exactly is receiving those charitable donations, prompting an angry response from Melania herself.

The newspaper ran a story on the Trumps’ money-making activities since their departure from the White House.

As we previously reported, this has included Melania selling NFTs of a drawing of her eyes, and auctioning off one of her old hats. Melania pledged an undisclosed proportion of these sales would go to charity. As for how much … well, your guess is as good as ours.

She recently announced she was selling tickets for a “high tea” event in Naples, Florida this April. Organizers, Whip Fundraising, say the event will be “benefit Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative,” which gives computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system.

Ticket prices range from $3,000 up to $50,000 for a VIP experience. Once again, it’s not known what proportion will go to charity. However, this isn’t why it’s raising eyebrows.

According to state laws in Florida, any organization soliciting donations in the state must be registered. There is no charity with the name “Fostering the Future” or “Be Best” registered in Florida.

The Florida agency that oversees charitable fund-raising confirmed to the NY Times that it had opened an inquiry into what was going on here.

The NY Times was picked up by RawStory, and its story was retweeted by Melania herself with an angry response, stressing that all the proper documentation was “in the works.”

“Dishonest reporting at it again,” she said. “Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution—typical corrupt media.

“We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children.”

On its website, the Bradley Impact Fund describes its visions as, “a robust, national community of informed donors and partners who support and fund organizations that restore, strengthen, and protect America’s founding principles and institutions.”

According to The Intercept, which examined its tax filings, the Fund, “has given money to groups that promote election fraud conspiracies and sought to overturn President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.”

Melania’s “in the works” defense did not go down well on Twitter.