Melania furious over reports of her mystery charity, swears it’s legit

As we all know, since her husband Donald Trump left office, former First Lady Melania Trump had continued to flog her ‘Be Best’ initiative and to tout her philanthropic endeavors. Now, a new report in the New York Times has questioned who exactly is receiving those charitable donations, prompting an angry response from Melania herself.

The newspaper ran a story on the Trumps’ money-making activities since their departure from the White House.

As we previously reported, this has included Melania selling NFTs of a drawing of her eyes, and auctioning off one of her old hats. Melania pledged an undisclosed proportion of these sales would go to charity. As for how much … well, your guess is as good as ours.

She recently announced she was selling tickets for a “high tea” event in Naples, Florida this April. Organizers, Whip Fundraising, say the event will be “benefit Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative,” which gives computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system.

Ticket prices range from $3,000 up to $50,000 for a VIP experience. Once again, it’s not known what proportion will go to charity. However, this isn’t why it’s raising eyebrows.

According to state laws in Florida, any organization soliciting donations in the state must be registered. There is no charity with the name “Fostering the Future” or “Be Best” registered in Florida.

The Florida agency that oversees charitable fund-raising confirmed to the NY Times that it had opened an inquiry into what was going on here.

The NY Times was picked up by RawStory, and its story was retweeted by Melania herself with an angry response, stressing that all the proper documentation was “in the works.”

“Dishonest reporting at it again,” she said. “Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution—typical corrupt media.

“We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children.”

Dishonest reporting at it again. Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media. We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children. https://t.co/5ZKr5SwIZz — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 12, 2022

On its website, the Bradley Impact Fund describes its visions as, “a robust, national community of informed donors and partners who support and fund organizations that restore, strengthen, and protect America’s founding principles and institutions.”

According to The Intercept, which examined its tax filings, the Fund, “has given money to groups that promote election fraud conspiracies and sought to overturn President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.”

Melania’s “in the works” defense did not go down well on Twitter.

“Florida requires any organization that raises charitable contributions in the state to register. No charity with the name ‘Fostering the Future’ or ‘Be Best’ is registered in Florida,” So u r confirming, got it 👍 — Chargé d’Affaires (@BrandiAtkinson) February 12, 2022

TRANSLATION: “I broke the law and was acting illegally but am trying to fix it retroactively now that I’ve been caught. So I’ll blame the media when it’s my fault, just like Donald always does.” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 12, 2022

Pretty sure it’s required to get those documents “in the works” beforehand. Kind of like getting a driver’s license and insurance before you start driving a car. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Chi Chi Plantagenet (@barbelle123) February 12, 2022

It would “be best” if the Trumps stayed away from all charity work. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 12, 2022

“In the works” is code for crap I got caught. — M. Resisted (@AngryFedupVtr) February 12, 2022

Legit charities don’t say their paperwork is “in the works” — they do it all very transparently and get IRS and state documents in order so as to demonstrate their bona fides. If you don’t have 501(c)3 status and a state tax number, you’re not doing the bare minimum. — Devin Nunes’ Lawyer (@MarylouMFerrara) February 13, 2022

And you”ll see that they will be beautiful and tremendous…documents like no one has ever seen before — Dbgreatlakes (@dbgreatlakes) February 12, 2022