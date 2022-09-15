Melania “Who gives a f**k about Christmas” Trump is now selling her own ornaments

Former First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled her latest, perhaps surprising, money-making scheme. Yesterday she unveiled a range of bespoke Christmas ornaments, some of which she personally designed.
We say “perhaps surprising” because, during her time in the White House, many judged Melania’s own attempts at Christmas decorating as somewhat creepy.
A leaked phone call to a former aide also caught her slamming her treatment at the hands of the media. Talking to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2018, Melania said she’d been working her “ass off” on the White House decorations, despite it not being of much interest to her: “Who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration” she ranted.
According to Fox News, Melania’s new range of “handcrafted” ornaments is accompanied by animated NFTs. The latter can be bought, printed for display, or sold on as a collectible at a later date.
We would strongly suggest that anyone snapping up a Melania-related Christmas NFT as a potential investment has a serious talk with a reputable financial advisor first.
A “portion” of the money will go to helping foster children
According to a press statement, a portion of the proceeds from the six ornaments and NFTs will go toward paying for scholarships for foster children. This will be via Melania’s “Be Best” initiative. The statement does not specify what portion of the money.
Melania says she personally designed the “Christmas Star” ornament (below). Another ornament features her “Be Best” motto.
“My creative inspiration for the upcoming holiday season is hope, and naturally, the star embodies this spirit,” Trump told Fox News. “My hope is for families across the world to use the Christmas Star ornament to inspire their loved ones with positive purpose, aspirations and values as we enter the new year.
“This holiday season, remember to aim high to reach your full potential.”
The ornaments range in price from $35-$45. Each features an engraving of Melania’s signature.
Judging from the reaction online, we’re not sure how well the line will turn out to be with potential customers.
I thought she hated Christmas. pic.twitter.com/8VuCkyJ6hU
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2022
Are the ornaments dangerous to children? ‘Cause that would make sense if she’s involved.
— Susan McBride (@SuzMcBrideBooks) September 14, 2022
I think I’ll hold out for the “Fuck Christmas” special ornament signed by her.
— Russell The Texan (@TexanRussell) September 14, 2022
Merry effing Christmas from Melania! pic.twitter.com/OeFzoNQnfa
— Robert Johnson (@Rob184rob) September 14, 2022
Perfect. NFT Christmas ornaments that don’t actually exist. So you can hang them on your invisible red Christmas tree?
— John Dantzler (@John_Dantzler) September 14, 2022
Melania also renamed herself ‘Foster Children’
— Joey C 🥶🥶🔥🔥🍕🍕 (@JoeCostanza1) September 14, 2022
Melania, wants to help fund foster children??? LMAO.
THIS, Melania… Who ‘visited’ the children her husband ripped from their parents arms & put in cages, wearing a coat flaunting the saying: “I don’t care, do you?” pic.twitter.com/qdX7ZX1yXT
— Aviva Hadara (@AvivaHadara) September 14, 2022
Do they ever talk actual donated percentages? Why don’t the rubes ever get tired of sending money to Billionaires? And how does this all fit into the “We get that you’re all struggling financially in Joe’s America” narrative?
— RaPUNzel🇺🇸 (@RandilynIsIn) September 14, 2022
She’s still unloading everything she ordered while she was in the WH. I guess she pays her spa visits with the money.
— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) September 14, 2022
9 Comments
Covid Hermit
No doubt this is the “must have” item for Christmas for the MAGA crowd (like my Trump-loving neighbors).
abfab
These won’t sell well. POS’s crowd won’thave money going towards higher education or heavens to betsy, scholarships. Mylantia never really thinks things thru.
still_onthemark
@abfab: Yes, they’d sell better if she just admitted that ALL the proceeds are going to her, personally! Which is true anyway except for that $5 “portion” she donated.
abfab
These will all end up in the Florida junk shops. In the free bins.
Mister P
It’s interesting that they chose Foster Care as the charity.
Her dumb ass husband and his horrible judicial appointments with their regressive abortion ruling have created many more foster children than ornaments will ever be able to help.
They aren’t pro-life by any means.
abfab
Remember Mike Pence’s wife? Mother? I wonder how well her fabulous TOWEL CHARM business went. She couldn’t stand the thought of her quests losing track of their towels while frolicking in the pool.
shva08
The MAGA cult will snatch them up even though they have suckered in by the Trump defense fund, the build the wall scam, and numerous others. There is no vaccine for stupid.
Jim
A grifter grifts.
Max
cheap ornaments from a cheap lady.